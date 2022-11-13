Read full article on original website
Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview
Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo's highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming.
England's World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England's injury concerns are easing ahead of the World Cup, with Kyle Walker and James Maddison overcoming their previous fitness issues to take part in the team's first training session in Qatar on Wednesday. Walker has been recovering from groin surgery needed after getting injured...
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for $2.4M
LONDON (AP) — The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his “Hand of God” goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer’s most famous handball. Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian former match...
Van Gaal more polite, still pointed about World Cup in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was more polite Wednesday about the World Cup host though he still offered support to Dutch fans who are boycotting Qatar. In his first news conference since arriving in Qatar, the veteran coach was asked about his famous comment with...
Gaelic sports venues on list for UK-Ireland Euro 2028 bid
LONDON (AP) — A Gaelic sports venue in Northern Ireland has been included on a shortlist of 14 stadia selected by the United Kingdom and Ireland’s bid team to host matches at the European Championship in 2028. Casement Park is located in the Northern Ireland capital of Belfast...
