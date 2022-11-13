Disco Spectacular returns to Erie, raises money for local nonprofit
Folks got to party the night away and enjoyed great dance music, all for a great cause.
The Disco Spectacular has returned to Erie with the evening including music, lights and video of the disco era's greatest artists.
Money raised goes towards "Voices for Independence," an Erie nonprofit that has served the disability community throughout Western PA for nearly 30 years.
