ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Disco Spectacular returns to Erie, raises money for local nonprofit

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmTOA_0j9LNOPc00

Folks got to party the night away and enjoyed great dance music, all for a great cause.

The Disco Spectacular has returned to Erie with the evening including music, lights and video of the disco era’s greatest artists.

Herb & Honey Bakery celebrates two-year anniversary

Money raised goes towards “Voices for Independence,” an Erie nonprofit that has served the disability community throughout Western PA for nearly 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Mission Announces Fight Card for Annual Knockout Homelessness Event

The lineup for a Valentine's Day charity event is now set as the Erie City Mission announced the fight card for the 14th annual Knockout Homelessness event. "They use the sport of boxing to bring attention to homelessness," said Stephen Westbrook, CEO of the Erie City Mission. "And the Mission couldn't ask for anything more than that because that's why we exist—to restore hope and transform the lives of those we serve."
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Ford dealers donate new van to SSJ Neighborhood Network

Erie Ford dealers are helping the Sister’s of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network continue their mission as part of the Ford Friendship Express Program’s 25th anniversary event. The dealership is donating a new 2022 Ford Transit Van to the SSJ Neighborhood Network as they say it will be used to support all of their ministries like […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Homeless Help: Shelters Prepare for Winter

Deniko Red and Charlie Birrittier are currently experiencing homelessness. "Being homeless is something that can destroy you, but it can also build you up to be stronger," said Red. "It teaches you how to survive." As winter approaches, both Deniko and Charlie rely on the Upper Room of Erie to...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Announces Headliner for Rock & Rescue 2023

The Erie Humane Society has announced the line up for Rock & Rescue 2023 in August. According the Humane Society's Facebook, over 2,100 people attended the Rock & Rescue concert last August. Niko Moon, platinum country music artist, is set to headline Rock & Rescue 2023. Jordan Fletcher will open...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

TODAY: Erie News Now Food Drive Benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank

Erie News Now is teaming up with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania for our annual Food Drive. You can donate non-perishable food items, frozen turkeys and money without leaving your car. Can't make it to one of our drop-off locations? Donate online here ». All donations collected...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

EDDC to introduce Cashier’s House new chefs

The chefs for a new local restaurant have finally been revealed. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., the Erie Downtown Development Corporation(EDDC) will introduce Justin Stull and Chris Adams as the culinary team that will open the new restaurant at the Cashier’s House. At the Cashier’s House, the duo will serve an upscale American […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

VisitErie Launches Cheery Erie Gift Pack Promotion

VisitErie announced the launch of the Cheery Erie Gift Packs, encouraging people to give the gift of an experience. VisitErie said a Consumer Reports article reported that 73 percent of people enjoy spending time with friends and family during the holidays, while giving and receiving gifts received 4 percent of the vote.
yourdailylocal.com

“Heartbreaking”

RUSSELL, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and park caretakers are hoping to locate the vandal or vandals who caused extensive damage to the grounds and structures at Werner Park in Russell overnight Friday. People who came to walk their dogs discovered the damage on Saturday morning and alerted Mike...
RUSSELL, PA
yourerie

Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker

Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker. Local families get hands-on experience as a construction …. Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker. Warsaw bus crash. Renowned organist returns for Warner Theater’s Second …. Renowned organist returns for Warner Theater's Second Symphonic Series. Disco Spectacular...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Asbury Woods holiday lights display returns in December

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods soon will become a winter wonderland. Winter Wonderland is a lights display along the boardwalk at Asbury Woods. From 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Dec. 1 through 31, the community can walk the boardwalk (near the Nature Center) to take in the holiday lights display throughout the woods and wetlands. The […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC Hamot staff giving back to the community part of ‘Day of Service’

Staff from UPMC Hamot are giving back to the community, creating warming kits for those in need. More than 100 employees from UPMC are packing up warming materials for 15 local nonprofits. It’s a “Day of Service” that will benefit organizations like Community of Caring. Warming kits include hats, gloves, and other materials. The president […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Waterford Native Reaches Out to Pennsylvania Veterans

Nearly 240 Pennsylvania Veterans commit suicide each year. For some, it's such a struggle transitioning from active military to civilian life. Fort LeBoeuf High School graduate and Army Veteran Darrell Owens is making a difference in the lives of Veterans. He works for the America's Warrior Partnership, helping Veterans in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

JoAnna Connell Elementary School becomes United Way Community School

United Way has announced JoAnna Connell Elementary School to be its newest Community School. One local business is committed to supporting the Community School model for three years at JoAnna Connell Elementary School; Larson Texts has partnered with United Way to support students at JoAnna Connell. United Way of Erie County representatives say they have […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Herb & Honey Bakery celebrates two-year anniversary

A local bakery celebrated their two-year anniversary. The business is located inside Urbaniak Brothers on East 24th Street. Herb & Honey Bakery celebrated two years this weekend, and the artisan bakery offers from-scratch croissants, pastries and bread featuring local ingredients. Jessica Schultz, the baker, is an Erie native, and she said the company found a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle Beach Walk highlights beach protection efforts

Presque Isle State Park has long been the region’s most popular attraction, and with that in mind, maintaining the park’s beaches is a high priority. On Monday, officials got a first-hand look during the fall beach walk. It’s an environmental tug-of-war between man and nature that’s gone on for generations. Protecting Presque Isle from the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fairview second-grade teacher shares her love of baking with students

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The school day was over and the sun already was beginning to dip below the horizon, but at Fairview Elementary School, 10 students and a longtime second-grade teacher stayed after, diligently applying icing to sugar cookies. The brown icing was in short supply toward the end — the football and turkey cookies needing […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy