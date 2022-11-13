Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after Brazil collision
Lewis Hamilton hinted he is a collision magnet for Max Verstappen because the Dutch driver is envious of his record-breaking career.Hamilton and Verstappen – who last year were involved in a toxic fight for the world championship – tangled on the seventh lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton recovered to finish second to team-mate George Russell, who drove impeccably to claim the maiden Grand Prix win of his career. Verstappen, who stopped for repairs, finished sixth.Verstappen’s march to a second title has passed off without a notable accident. But, with Hamilton back in the frame following Mercedes’ resurgence...
Autoweek.com
Max Verstappen Shows True Colors by Rejecting Red Bull F1 Team Orders in Brazil
Red Bull approved Max Verstappen to pass teammate Sergio Perez in a bid to try and overhaul Fernando Alonso, and potentially Charles Leclerc, in Brazil on Sunday. But when it was clear Verstappen was unable to overtake Alonso, they issued an instruction for Verstappen to relinquish sixth place back to Perez.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
Formula 1: 3 possible landing spots for Mick Schumacher in 2023
Mick Schumacher remains without a contract to compete in Formula 1 next year. So where will he end up for the 2023 season?. There are just two seats remaining on the Formula 1 grid for the 2023 season which do not yet have confirmed drivers. While the current driver of one of those seats knows he won’t be back next year, the current driver of the other, Mick Schumacher, is facing an uncertain future.
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
SkySports
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1
The thrilling 2022 F1 season comes to a close at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton seeking a first win of the year and Max Verstappen looking for a record 15th, at the scene of their epic 2021 battle. While Verstappen has already wrapped up his second successive...
ESPN
Why did Max Verstappen defy Red Bull in Brazil?
Max Verstappen's refusal to help Sergio Perez in his bid for second in the championship was reportedly based on frustrations that have been bubbling away for five months since May's Monaco Grand Prix. According to two Dutch journalists well connected to the Verstappen camp, the two-time world champion believes Perez...
ESPN
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
F1 LIVE: Ferrari respond to rumours that Mattia Binotto will be axed at end of season
Ferrari have rejected claims that team principal Mattia Binotto will be axed after the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.A report in Italian outlet Gazzette dello Sport stated Binotto - who has been under intense scrutiny this year after a number of high-profile strategic errors from the Ferrari pit wall - would be replaced by Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur for the 2023 season.It added that Vasseur was highly regarded by Ferrari, who supply engines to the Alfa Romeo team - which are the Sauber operation to be supplied by Audi from 2026. However, Ferrari have moved...
Ferrari Addresses Rumors on F1 Team Boss Mattia Binotto’s Future
Italian newspapers reported that Frederic Vasseur could be in line to take over as team principal during the offseason.
Autoweek.com
Senna Gets a Statue, Hamilton Gets Citizenship at F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
It’s Luis Hamilton do Brasil, more track time for America’s Logan Sargeant, and drivers are already eager to switch to their new teams. Here’s Autoweek’s notebook of the São Paulo GP. Senna Sculpture Unveiled at Interlagos. An impressive sculpture of the late Ayrton Senna was...
Lewis Hamilton’s year-on-year F1 win record won’t be ‘prioritised’ in Abu Dhabi, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022. This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record. Should he claim victory at Yas...
Sporting News
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week
The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
racer.com
Ferrari denies report that Vasseur will replace Binotto
Ferrari has denied a report in the Italian press that team principal Mattia Binotto will be replaced by Frederic Vasseur. Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Binotto will leave the team, with Alfa Romeo team principal Vasseur – who is on the Sauber board – replacing him at Maranello. Vasseur has links to Ferrari through Charles Leclerc’s manager Nicholas Todt, as Vasseur set-up the ART Grand Prix team with the son of the former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt.
Sporting News
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo given grid drop for his final race with McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo will have a three-place grid drop for his McLaren farewell in Abu Dhabi next weekend after he collided with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap in Brazil on Sunday. Stewards deemed the 33-year-old Australian was "wholly to blame" for the incident at Interlagos and also dished...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton won’t receive any favours to maintain record in Abu Dhabi
Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised this weekend in Abu Dhabi.Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022.This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record.Should he claim victory at Yas Marina, he would be...
torquenews.com
McLaren Latest Automaker To Abandon High Tax State For Texas
The migration of automakers and other businesses from high-tax states to Texas continues. This time it’s New York that loses a company. McLaren, The Americas has a brand-new North American headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company’s President, Nicolas Brown, and the Mayor of Coppell, Wes Mays, were joined by more than 50 enthusiastic McLaren supercar owners on Saturday to officially inaugurate the company’s grand opening.
Sporting News
Sporting News
