Mick Schumacher remains without a contract to compete in Formula 1 next year. So where will he end up for the 2023 season?. There are just two seats remaining on the Formula 1 grid for the 2023 season which do not yet have confirmed drivers. While the current driver of one of those seats knows he won’t be back next year, the current driver of the other, Mick Schumacher, is facing an uncertain future.

10 HOURS AGO