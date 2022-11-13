Read full article on original website
Qatar makes shocking World Cup alcohol decision
Alcohol and beer are usually prominent at soccer matches across the world, especially the World Cup. And while Qatar initially seemed to have a plan in place for alcohol sales and consumption at the 2022 World Cup, it appears the country is making some drastic last-minute changes just days before the start of the iconic soccer tournament.
How to watch World Cup 2022 in the United States
For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.Here’s everything you need to know:When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?The 2022 Fifa World Cup...
Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar
Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup
Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
At G-20, FIFA head calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged world leaders to call for a ceasefire in Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the World Cup that starts later this week
Which World Cup records can be broken at Qatar 2022? How Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Kane can make history
With mere days to go until the first ball is kicked in Qatar, the 2022 World Cup is almost upon us as football fans all over the globe prepare for a midseason feast of men's international action. As well as global glory and sporting immortality on the line, there are...
Complete List of FIFA World Cup Champions
Sports Illustrated revisits World Cup history by listing the winner of every tournament dating to its debut in 1930.
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United? Piers Morgan interview fallout and what happens next
On the eve of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and just hours after Manchester United final Premier League match before the World Cup break, Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the footballing world with an explosive interview. Speaking to broadcaster Piers Morgan on his Talk TV show, Ronaldo claimed he felt "betrayed"...
Who Are The Dark Horses Of The FIFA World Cup 2022
The FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar in just a few days time, but who will be the dark horse in this years tournament?
US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins
USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win against either Uruguay on Feb. 23 or Brazil on Feb. 26. It’s also possible the U.S. clinches Monday night, depending on the outcome of a late Brazil-Mexico game.
Live stream World Cup free in Australia: How to watch football online via SBS On Demand from Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is poised to be an unmissable one. From Australia's appearance at a fifth-straight tournament to Lionel Messi's final World Cup, Qatar 2022 is set to deliver plenty of captivating action. France will arrive as defending champions with Brazil the current world number one and vying...
World Cup 2022: Inside a World Cup fan park in Qatar - scorching heat & £12.50 pints
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Whenever my friends and I go away for summer - we play a game. The first person...
South Korea World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
South Korea enter the World Cup group stage for the 10th successive edition in Qatar and 20 years on from their most famous side.The fourth-placed finish at the 2002 World Cup is the standard to aspire too, and in Son Heung-min they possess a genuine superstar to provide the spark.The Tottenham striker will be tasked with making the difference, but their form is not promising after a heavy loss to Japan and being held by Costa Rica, but the 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the final match before their first game in Qatar brings much-needed confidence.A faster start after...
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
Mexico vs. Sweden result: Raul Jimenez returns, but El Tri fall in World Cup warmup friendly
Mexico may have fallen to an alarming 2-1 defeat in their pre-World Cup friendly against Sweden, but El Tri did come away with the most important victory: a clean bill of health heading into the tournament in Qatar. There were no notable fitness concerns across the 90 minutes of play,...
World Cup top goal scorers all-time: Complete list of Golden Boot winners in FIFA men’s tournament history
The Golden Boot race for the competition's top scorer is set to provide a fascinating sub-plot to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking part in what looks set to be their final major tournament. The duo, who at 35 and 37 are both now...
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, odds, bracket picks, draw, predictions: Soccer expert fading France in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be the final opportunity for Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to their first world title since 1986. Messi won his first major international trophy with Argentina in 2021, lifting the Copa America after securing a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final. Before last year's triumph against Brazil, Messi reached three Copa America finals and one World Cup final, losing each time.
'So much cricket': Australian captain Pat Cummins delves into difficult IPL decision
Australian captain Pat Cummins had delved into his decision to skip next year's IPL season - and it all comes down to having too much cricket. The fatigue of international fixtures isn't just for cricket fans it seems, with many players and ex-players citing the stacked schedule as a major issue.
