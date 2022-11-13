Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills FREE LIVE STREAM (11/6/22): Watch NFL Week 10 online | Time, TV, channel, odds, picks, LIVE UPDATES

Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Retired Vikings Players Spotted At a Minnesota Bar
What a great Minnesota Vikings game to watch with great plays on both sides of the ball. Two Retired Vikings players hosted a watch party in Duluth over the weekend. I feel like I'm still trying to pick my jaw up from off the floor after that crazy game in Buffalo. I'm not going to lie, I almost shut the game off at halftime when the Bills were up by 24 - 10. However, I'm so glad I didn't because wow.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell rips NFL officiating, jokes about practice habits
In his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, we’re learning more and more about Kevin O’Connell each
Golf Digest
Dan Campbell couldn’t take his eyes off Bills-Vikings during his victory press conference, is all of us
Sunday was a good day to be a Detroit Lions fan. Yes, that’s a sentence we actually just typed. They entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field trailing 24-10 before rattling off three final-frame touchdowns to take down the Bears 31-30. The win was Dan Campbell’s first road win as head coach of the Lions, the franchise’s first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and their first back-to-back wins since 2020. Needless to say, everybody—especially Campbell—was fired up.
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
Ex-NFL GM predicts if Giants will re-sign Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones
The New York Giants are feeling good right now. They improved to 7-2 with a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday behind quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 197 yards and...
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today vs. Commanders? (11/14/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, in an NFL Week 10 NFC East Monday Night Football matchup on Monday, November 14, 2022 (11/14/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cowboys are still doing what they can to sweet talk Odell Beckham Jr. into moving to Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been open about how much his team would love to have the free agent wide receiver. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Jones...
Flames hope to keep the goals coming vs. Lightning
It took a tough stretch of six games, but the Calgary Flames’ offense finally found itself Monday night at home
Bomani Jones believes Kyrie Irving will never play in the NBA again
ESPN host and commentator Bomani Jones believes Kyrie Irving will never play another game in the NBA. Jones made his initial comments on “Back on the Record” with Bob Costas on HBO, and then reiterated them Wednesday on The Michael Kay Show.
Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney sets Next Gen Stats record on 1st touchdown with Chiefs
Kadarius Toney is getting comfortable with his new team. The former New York Giants wide receiver recorded his first touchdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And it was a notable one, too. Next...
NFC playoff picture: Here’s how things look after Giants beat Texans, Cowboys fall to Packers
The Giants essentially won twice Sunday. They beat the hapless Texans at home, 24-16. Then, a few hours later, the Cowboys lost at the Packers, 31-28 in overtime. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Giants are now 7-2, the Cowboys 6-3. Which means the Giants are...
