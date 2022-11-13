ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Auburn football facility hangs giant photos of Auburn coach Cadillac Williams' first SEC win

By Barkley Truax
 3 days ago
Retaining Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams should be a priority for whoever lands the full-time head coaching job on The Plains. (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Amid coaching turnover and behind-the-scenes nonsense, Auburn football fanbase and its players have completely embraced interim head coach Cadillac Williams following his first win as leader of the Tigers’ program, snapping a five-game losing streak and defeating Texas A&M 13-10.

To celebrate, Auburn has already erected three giant photographs from Saturday night’s win and placed them inside the Tigers’ training facilities. All of which every Auburn fan would tell you belongs in the Louvre in Paris.

“It’s like a big family,” Williams said to SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic after the win. “My former teammates, my family here. I mean, players. I mean — look at this! Who don’t wanna come to Auburn? Look, man, Auburn football’s gonna be OK. It ain’t dead, baby. It ain’t dead. We comin’.”

Auburn improved to 4-6 on the season with the win and will next host Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday

Bruce Pearl reacts to Cadillac Williams’ first win as Auburn head coach

Jordan-Hare Stadium might have been the site of two 3-6 teams at the bottom of the SEC but there was something special brewing. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was making his home debut as the interim head coach for Auburn, facing off against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers wound up on the winning side, sending everyone on the Plains into a frenzy.

Auburn fans from around the country have chimed in on the win, expressing their emotions surrounding the current state of the football program. Basketball head coach Bruce Pearl was the latest to react, tweeting how proud he was of everyone involved.

“Proud of this Football Program,” Pearl said via Twitter. “Proud of this University! Proud of this Family!”

Pearl might have the best thing going right now at Auburn but at the end of the day, he is in the south. When football is rolling and pulling out wins as the one they did on Saturday night, it’s tough to focus on anything else. And each sport will want the other sports to perform well — no matter the school — to help build out the brand.

