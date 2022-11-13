ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Khalifa Keith enjoys another trip to Rocky Top

By Austin Price
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZsY7_0j9LMpuW00

The Alabama running back nears a decision with Tennessee in a great spot. What will they have to do to close it out?

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Daytime Fireworks: Arkansas is next for Ole Miss, but there's no ignoring the Auburn shadow

Ole Miss on Saturday fell short in the fourth quarter against Alabama and suffered its second loss of the season. Still, Lane Kiffin’s program did well for itself despite the loss, showcasing the upward trajectory of the program to over 40-plus recruits in town. A sell-out crowd roared, and outside of a few possessions, Ole Miss played good enough to upset Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

BREAKING: Florida linebacker Diwun Black removed from team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida linebacker Diwun Black is no longer a member of the football team, Gators Online has learned. The former JUCO transfer was dismissed from the Gators on Sunday for undisclosed disciplinary reasons, according to a source close to the program. Black is no longer listed on the 2022 roster.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

DJ Wagner will announce his decision this afternoon

One of the most anticipated recruitments of the John Calipari Era is about to come to a close. DJ Wagner will announce his college decision at 3 p.m. ET on SportsCenter’s social media accounts. The 6’3″ combo guard is down to Kentucky and Louisville, with the Cats considered the heavy favorite.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Stetson Bennett is no longer a game manager: The Georgia Show

Stetson Bennett isn’t a ‘game manager’ anymore. The Georgia quarterback showed us something at Mississippi State over the weekend. Yes, he had two interceptions on the stat sheet. He probably could have had one more. But go back and watch the game. Those thread-the-needle throws to Kearis...
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

What are Ole Miss' bowl projections after second loss of the season?

Ole Miss took a tough one on the chin last Saturday against Alabama in a 30-24 loss that easily could have been in the win column for the home team. Instead, the No. 14 Rebels suffered their second loss of the season and second of their last three games. Despite the loss they are 8-2 through their first 10 games for a second straight season.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Scott Davis: Battling the blowout blues

Scott Davis has followed the South Carolina football program for more than 40 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective each Monday during the season. Scott also writes a weekly newsletter that’s emailed each Friday; sign up here to receive it. Like I do almost every morning, I...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
84K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy