FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tri-City Herald
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Tri-City Herald
Brandin Cooks Reveals Truth On Texans Red-Zone Struggles vs. Giants
HOUSTON — After missing the previous game essentially due to his frustration following the trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to the Houston Texans lineup on Sunday at the New York Giants. He caught four balls for 37 yards during the Texans' 24-16 loss at MetLife Stadium....
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Can Rookie Kyren Williams Claim Rams Top Spot At Running Back?
With the Los Angeles Rams’ offense already on its heels in the wake of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the loss of top wideout Cooper Kupp to a high ankle sprain has the potential to be a knockout blow. Los Angeles placed Kupp on injured...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Fabien Lovett, Defensive Lineman, Florida State Seminoles
NFL Draft Profile: Fabien Lovett, Defensive Lineman, Florida State Seminoles
Tri-City Herald
Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad
Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Tri-City Herald
Jackson State players accept bowl game invites
Two Jackson State football players recently accepted invites to bowl games for top NFL draft eligible talent. Senior linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. received an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Alabama. Graduate student and wide receiver Dallas Daniels accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl in California. Both of these bowl games take place after the college football season concludes and before the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Titans Tickets are Cheapest on NFL Week 11 Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Good news, Packers fans. The Green Bay Packers improved the outlook of their season by beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Even with an injection of optimism, tickets for Thursday night’s game between the Packers and Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field are the least expensive on this week’s schedule.
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret. That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr. But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Agrees to Biggest Contract of His Career
Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, who has played for three teams since leaving Los Angeles after the 2020 season, hit free agency last week for the third straight offseason. The Dodgers didn't make a qualifying offer to Joc after 2020 because they weren't interested in paying him that much money to be a platoon player, and last year he wasn't eligible for a QO because the Braves had acquired him from the Cubs at mid-season.
Tri-City Herald
Contract Talks ‘Coming’ For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says Pete Carroll
The million-dollar question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks currently is how the organization handles the contract situation of quarterback Geno Smith once their season ends. As it currently stands, their season is not set to end until at least well into December. At 6-4, the Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and are firmly entrenched as playoff contenders, with Smith a major factor to their success.
