Cleveland, NY

Bleacher Report

Bulls Rumors: NBA Execs Believe Coby White Will Be Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is expected to be a trade candidate ahead of the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, rival executives told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. White has averaged 8.1 points per game this season, shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range. Of note, he has missed the past seven games with a quad injury.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Woj: 'Everything is Aligned' for Joe Mazzulla to Be Celtics' Long-Term HC

The Boston Celtics have started 11-3 under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, and it appears inevitable that he'll eventually be given the full-time title. "Everything is aligned and in place for Joe Mazzulla to be the long-term coach for the Boston Celtics except for one thing: Ime Udoka is technically still the head coach of the Boston Celtics, on suspension," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday's SportsCenter. "But for all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston. This is uncharted territory, certainly."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, More Call Out Technical Foul Against Celtics' Jayson Tatum

Not even the combination of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, poor outside shooting and questionable officiating was enough to stop the Boston Celtics. Boston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 at TD Garden on Monday, improving to 11-3 with a seventh consecutive win. While Jayson Tatum shot just 1-of-9 from three-point range, he still posted a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks and three steals.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Nets' Ben Simmons Says He's Gotten Injections for Knee Injury: 'Not a Made-Up Thing'

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is not a fan of the pushback he's gotten from some fans about his ongoing knee injury. “You’re obviously not gonna be happy when anybody’s out,” Simmons told Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “But for me, I’ve been dealing with the knee since the start of the season. It’s been swollen. I had PRP (platelet-rich plasma injections). I had blood drained a couple times. So it’s not a made-up thing, you know? It’s a real thing.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Surprise So Far

The NBA season is often—and accurately—described as a marathon. More than that, though, it is 30 unique journeys of self-discovery. With each passing day, teams learn something new about themselves. The process isn't always fun, but the information gleaned is critically important for shaping the near- and long-term focus for the franchise.
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Kerr: Warriors' Curry, Thompson, Green, Iguodala Core in 'Final Stages'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr understands the team's current core is near the end of its run. "We know this isn't going forever," Kerr told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "This could be the last year; maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks' RJ Barrett Reflects on Being Benched for Performance vs. Gilgeous-Alexander

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett was benched during Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and reflected on the experience. "I think it’s time [to sit] when you’re fouling enough," Barrett said, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], and he got me into some foul trouble. And that's not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Victor Wembanyama: 'Never Seen This Before in My Life'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the current NBA, but his description of prospect Victor Wembanyama makes it seem like he won't have that title forever. "When this kid comes, you have to get ready," Antetokounmpo said of the likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft during Serge Ibaka's show, How Hungry Are You? "Because if you're not ready, this kid is going to be a problem. … I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother. He's taller than Rudy Gobert, he can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD."
Bleacher Report

Jazz's Malik Beasley, Wife Montana Yao Announce Birth of Daughter

Utah Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, announced the birth of their second child, daughter Mia Love Beasley, on Friday. "11/11 and my wish came true," the Jazz star wrote on Instagram. Their first child, son Makai Joseph Beasley, was born in March 2019. Jenna Lemoncelli...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

The New York Knicks Are on a Fast Track to Nowhere

Most NBA teams have a discernible direction. These directions aren't always urgent (Orlando) or successful (Brooklyn). Some are reflected in singular players (Dallas). A few you must squint to see (Chicago), but you can, in fact, see them. Others are complicated by surprise (Utah) or disappointment (Minnesota) but nevertheless visible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

