Bulls Rumors: NBA Execs Believe Coby White Will Be Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is expected to be a trade candidate ahead of the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, rival executives told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. White has averaged 8.1 points per game this season, shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range. Of note, he has missed the past seven games with a quad injury.
NBA Rumors: Cam Johnson, P.J. Washington Contract Offers from Suns, Hornets Revealed
A pair of talented young forwards, Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets, are set to be restricted free agents next summer after failing to reach agreements on rookie contract extensions. A recent report reveals why negotiations fell apart for both players. Johnson recently...
Woj: 'Everything is Aligned' for Joe Mazzulla to Be Celtics' Long-Term HC
The Boston Celtics have started 11-3 under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, and it appears inevitable that he'll eventually be given the full-time title. "Everything is aligned and in place for Joe Mazzulla to be the long-term coach for the Boston Celtics except for one thing: Ime Udoka is technically still the head coach of the Boston Celtics, on suspension," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday's SportsCenter. "But for all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston. This is uncharted territory, certainly."
Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, More Call Out Technical Foul Against Celtics' Jayson Tatum
Not even the combination of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, poor outside shooting and questionable officiating was enough to stop the Boston Celtics. Boston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 at TD Garden on Monday, improving to 11-3 with a seventh consecutive win. While Jayson Tatum shot just 1-of-9 from three-point range, he still posted a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks and three steals.
Nets' Ben Simmons Says He's Gotten Injections for Knee Injury: 'Not a Made-Up Thing'
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is not a fan of the pushback he's gotten from some fans about his ongoing knee injury. “You’re obviously not gonna be happy when anybody’s out,” Simmons told Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “But for me, I’ve been dealing with the knee since the start of the season. It’s been swollen. I had PRP (platelet-rich plasma injections). I had blood drained a couple times. So it’s not a made-up thing, you know? It’s a real thing.
Report: Lakers Have 'Palpable Fear' of Pelicans Pick Swap amid Wembanyama Sweepstakes
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their tailspin, there is reportedly concern inside the organization that they could wind up winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes—just not for themselves. NBA insider Marc Stein reported there is "palpable fear" within the Lakers organization over the 2023 pick swap they owe the...
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Braves 'Highly Unlikely' to Sign Mets Free Agent to Contract
If Jacob deGrom doesn't return to the New York Mets next season, don't expect him to join the team's National League East rival in Atlanta. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it is "highly unlikely" the Braves will sign the right-hander or add a shortstop other than potentially re-signing their own Dansby Swanson.
Every NBA Team's Biggest Surprise So Far
The NBA season is often—and accurately—described as a marathon. More than that, though, it is 30 unique journeys of self-discovery. With each passing day, teams learn something new about themselves. The process isn't always fun, but the information gleaned is critically important for shaping the near- and long-term focus for the franchise.
Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers...
Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle
Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday night in a game in which Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle
Kerr: Warriors' Curry, Thompson, Green, Iguodala Core in 'Final Stages'
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr understands the team's current core is near the end of its run. "We know this isn't going forever," Kerr told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "This could be the last year; maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Game-Winner Leads Thunder Over Wizards
After a hard fought battle with the Wizards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down a step-back three to give the Thunder a one-point lead with one second left in the game.
Knicks' RJ Barrett Reflects on Being Benched for Performance vs. Gilgeous-Alexander
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett was benched during Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and reflected on the experience. "I think it’s time [to sit] when you’re fouling enough," Barrett said, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], and he got me into some foul trouble. And that's not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling."
Candace Parker Confirms She Plans to Return for 16th WNBA Season in 2023
After briefly considering retirement, Candace Parker will be back for her 16th WNBA season. "Right now, yeah, I'm game," Parker told Richard Deitsch of The Athletic on his podcast. "Let's see if my body is this way in January, February, but I plan to play, I plan to come back."
Duke's Kyle Filipowski Hyped by CBB Twitter After Performance in Loss to Kansas
The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first defeat of the post-Mike Krzyzewski era after a 69-64 loss to Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. While the final score wasn't what the Blue Devils were looking for, prized recruit Kyle Filipowski continues to look like...
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Victor Wembanyama: 'Never Seen This Before in My Life'
Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the current NBA, but his description of prospect Victor Wembanyama makes it seem like he won't have that title forever. "When this kid comes, you have to get ready," Antetokounmpo said of the likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft during Serge Ibaka's show, How Hungry Are You? "Because if you're not ready, this kid is going to be a problem. … I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother. He's taller than Rudy Gobert, he can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD."
Kevin Durant Says He Thinks Nets Can Push Forward with Kyrie Irving amid Suspension
Kevin Durant said he believes there's still a path to success for the Brooklyn Nets despite the uncertainty caused by the indefinite suspension given to Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media. KD discussed the state of the Nets during an interview with Andscape's Marc...
Jazz's Malik Beasley, Wife Montana Yao Announce Birth of Daughter
Utah Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, announced the birth of their second child, daughter Mia Love Beasley, on Friday. "11/11 and my wish came true," the Jazz star wrote on Instagram. Their first child, son Makai Joseph Beasley, was born in March 2019. Jenna Lemoncelli...
The New York Knicks Are on a Fast Track to Nowhere
Most NBA teams have a discernible direction. These directions aren't always urgent (Orlando) or successful (Brooklyn). Some are reflected in singular players (Dallas). A few you must squint to see (Chicago), but you can, in fact, see them. Others are complicated by surprise (Utah) or disappointment (Minnesota) but nevertheless visible.
LeBron James' SpringHill Company to Help Produce Nipsey Hussle Documentary Series
SpringHill Entertainment, the production company co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, is producing a documentary series about hip-hop star Nipsey Hussle. The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted out a teaser trailer for the documentary on Tuesday:. In a statement released to Dominic Patten and Denise Petski of Deadline, James...
