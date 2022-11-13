Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the current NBA, but his description of prospect Victor Wembanyama makes it seem like he won't have that title forever. "When this kid comes, you have to get ready," Antetokounmpo said of the likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft during Serge Ibaka's show, How Hungry Are You? "Because if you're not ready, this kid is going to be a problem. … I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother. He's taller than Rudy Gobert, he can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD."

2 DAYS AGO