Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

Lamar Odom Says Lakers Can Be NBA Contenders by Trading LeBron James

You typically can't trade your best player and get better at the same time, but that's the theory Lamar Odom is proposing for the Los Angeles Lakers. On his podcast, The LADE Show, Odom asserted the Lakers could get collectively stronger by dealing LeBron James because the trade return would be so large:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBL's Isaac Humphries Announces He's Gay: 'I Just Want to Be Myself'

Melbourne United center Isaac Humphries announced publicly that he is gay, becoming the first out gay current player in any top-flight men's professional basketball league. "We, as athletes, as professional athletes, have a responsibility to set examples for people," Humphries said. "The truth is there are so many people in other worlds that are struggling every single day and don't know how to get up, (and) don't know how to exist. I know how that feels, and I want to represent those people."
KENTUCKY STATE
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Surprise So Far

The NBA season is often—and accurately—described as a marathon. More than that, though, it is 30 unique journeys of self-discovery. With each passing day, teams learn something new about themselves. The process isn't always fun, but the information gleaned is critically important for shaping the near- and long-term focus for the franchise.
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

Woj: 'Everything is Aligned' for Joe Mazzulla to Be Celtics' Long-Term HC

The Boston Celtics have started 11-3 under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, and it appears inevitable that he'll eventually be given the full-time title. "Everything is aligned and in place for Joe Mazzulla to be the long-term coach for the Boston Celtics except for one thing: Ime Udoka is technically still the head coach of the Boston Celtics, on suspension," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday's SportsCenter. "But for all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston. This is uncharted territory, certainly."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Knicks' RJ Barrett Reflects on Being Benched for Performance vs. Gilgeous-Alexander

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett was benched during Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and reflected on the experience. "I think it’s time [to sit] when you’re fouling enough," Barrett said, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], and he got me into some foul trouble. And that's not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

The New York Knicks Are on a Fast Track to Nowhere

Most NBA teams have a discernible direction. These directions aren't always urgent (Orlando) or successful (Brooklyn). Some are reflected in singular players (Dallas). A few you must squint to see (Chicago), but you can, in fact, see them. Others are complicated by surprise (Utah) or disappointment (Minnesota) but nevertheless visible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Victor Wembanyama: 'Never Seen This Before in My Life'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the current NBA, but his description of prospect Victor Wembanyama makes it seem like he won't have that title forever. "When this kid comes, you have to get ready," Antetokounmpo said of the likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft during Serge Ibaka's show, How Hungry Are You? "Because if you're not ready, this kid is going to be a problem. … I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother. He's taller than Rudy Gobert, he can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD."
Bleacher Report

Kerr: Warriors' Curry, Thompson, Green, Iguodala Core in 'Final Stages'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr understands the team's current core is near the end of its run. "We know this isn't going forever," Kerr told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "This could be the last year; maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Bulls Rumors: NBA Execs Believe Coby White Will Be Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is expected to be a trade candidate ahead of the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, rival executives told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. White has averaged 8.1 points per game this season, shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range. Of note, he has missed the past seven games with a quad injury.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Jazz's Malik Beasley, Wife Montana Yao Announce Birth of Daughter

Utah Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, announced the birth of their second child, daughter Mia Love Beasley, on Friday. "11/11 and my wish came true," the Jazz star wrote on Instagram. Their first child, son Makai Joseph Beasley, was born in March 2019. Jenna Lemoncelli...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Trade Not Eyed by Mavericks Despite Buzz Around Nets Star

The Dallas Mavericks haven't shown interest in a trade for Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. "This might be one of those cases, I'm told, where the Mavericks have been mentioned repeatedly to try to create some sort of market for Simmons, who has been relegated to a bench role by [Nets head coach Jacque] Vaughn when he does play," Stein wrote.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Praises Russell Westbrook, Calls LeBron James a Top 2 or 3 Player Ever

Nets forward Kevin Durant had nothing but praise for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook following the Los Angeles Lakers' 116-103 win over Brooklyn on Sunday. "Top-two player to ever play, top-three player to ever play. It's always going to be excitement when he steps on the floor," Durant said of James, who sat out Sunday's game with a groin injury. "We've been around for so long that people have seen so many battles between us too at a high stage that people look forward to it. It's cool that we're still relevant at an old age."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Was Never Offered More Than $50M in Contract Talks

The Boston Celtics apparently didn't go above and beyond to get a new contract finalized with Grant Williams before the Oct. 17 deadline for rookie-scale contract extensions. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported the team "never offered more than $50 million guaranteed over four years." Scotto previously reported in October the 6'6" forward was believed to be wanting a deal paying him $12-14 million annually.
BOSTON, MA

