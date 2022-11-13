Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars Given 8.5% Chance by ESPN To Make Playoffs
Normally at 3-7, teams are dead in the water. This hasn't always been the case -- four teams have gone 3-6 and made the playoffs in the past, including the 1996 Jaguars who were 4-7 and ended the year at 9-7 and with a playoff birth. But the NFL is...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys at Vikings: Can Trevon Diggs Silence Justin Jefferson Again?
The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) and Minnesota Vikings (8-1) will meet for the fourth straight season when they clash on Sunday at U.S Bank Stadium. It also marks the third consecutive season that Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson will face Dallas, and it's safe to say that last year's matchup wasn't a kind for one of the NFL's best.
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson: Jaguars’ Headsets Went Down on Wide-Open Kadarius Toney Touchdown
Week 10 didn't go great for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. This is to be expected against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs offense, but what is not to be expected is for touchdowns to be scored without a defender in sight. The first of Mahomes' four touchdown...
Tri-City Herald
Brandin Cooks Reveals Truth On Texans Red-Zone Struggles vs. Giants
HOUSTON — After missing the previous game essentially due to his frustration following the trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to the Houston Texans lineup on Sunday at the New York Giants. He caught four balls for 37 yards during the Texans' 24-16 loss at MetLife Stadium....
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Can Rookie Kyren Williams Claim Rams Top Spot At Running Back?
With the Los Angeles Rams’ offense already on its heels in the wake of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the loss of top wideout Cooper Kupp to a high ankle sprain has the potential to be a knockout blow. Los Angeles placed Kupp on injured...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad
Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Titans Tickets are Cheapest on NFL Week 11 Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Good news, Packers fans. The Green Bay Packers improved the outlook of their season by beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Even with an injection of optimism, tickets for Thursday night’s game between the Packers and Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field are the least expensive on this week’s schedule.
Tri-City Herald
Jared Wayne Quietly Emerging as NFL Draft Prospect
Pittsburgh – Canadians are some of the nicest people on planet earth. The adage goes that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. It is the perfect explanation of why insiders say Pitt receiver Jared Wayne is one the finest young men on the Panthers roster. It must...
Tri-City Herald
‘My Mother Would’ve Been Proud’: Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Delivers Emotional Speech After Eagles Win
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera delivered probably the shortest postgame speech of the season after their big 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football ... but it also was possibly the most powerful one he'll give all season. "My mother would've been proud," Rivera said as...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
Contract Talks ‘Coming’ For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says Pete Carroll
The million-dollar question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks currently is how the organization handles the contract situation of quarterback Geno Smith once their season ends. As it currently stands, their season is not set to end until at least well into December. At 6-4, the Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and are firmly entrenched as playoff contenders, with Smith a major factor to their success.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread
The Denver Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Agrees to Biggest Contract of His Career
Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, who has played for three teams since leaving Los Angeles after the 2020 season, hit free agency last week for the third straight offseason. The Dodgers didn't make a qualifying offer to Joc after 2020 because they weren't interested in paying him that much money to be a platoon player, and last year he wasn't eligible for a QO because the Braves had acquired him from the Cubs at mid-season.
Comments / 0