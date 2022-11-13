Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.

1 DAY AGO