Auburn, AL

Auburn Live Call-In Show airs Sunday night

By Jeffrey Lee
On3.com
 3 days ago
The Auburn Live Call-In Show will air Sunday night on the Auburn Live YouTube page.

The show, which features Auburn Live senior recruiting editor Jeffrey Lee, recruiting analyst Cole Pinkston, recruiting reporter Keith Niebuhr, fan correspondent and insider “Jhead” and producer Zach McKinnell, will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Fans are encouraged to call with questions and comments, and we’ll do our best to answer and respond. The number to call is 701-779-9585.

On3.com

Nashville, TN
