Grading the Florida Gators vs. South Carolina

Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO