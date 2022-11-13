ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Counts from the Gators' 38-6 win over South Carolina

By Nick de la Torre
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xpbY_0j9LLyoq00
GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators on November 12, 2022 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tracking snap counts for all of the Florida Gators in a 38-6 blowout Senior Night win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida WR announces entry into NCAA transfer portal as graduate

Trent Whittemore’s time on the Florida football team has come to an end. The veteran wide receiver announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Whittemore thanked the last 3 UF coaches – Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen and Billy Napier – for his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ocala, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bronson Middle-High School basketball team will have a game with Meadowbrook Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
OCALA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chiefland, FL

Chiefland, Florida, is another place that you will love to visit. Chiefland, incorporated in 1929, considers itself the “Jewel of the Suwannee Valley.”. A Timucua town originally existed south of the present-day city and at Manatee Springs. Chiefland’s economy has always relied on agriculture and other sectors such as...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach

Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
LAKE CITY, FL
drifttravel.com

A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm

The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn. While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
REDDICK, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Cocktail bar Madrina’s closes after 6 years

It’s the end of an era, some bar-hoppers say. Madrina’s, a downtown Gainesville cocktail bar, is set to close its doors for financial reasons after six years in business. The news became public via an Instagram post Nov. 4. Written by TJ Palmieri, the managing partner and one of three of Madrina’s owners, the post thanked the bar’s loyal customers, bartenders and other staff for all Madrina’s accomplished during its lifespan.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Woman reported missing in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a woman has been reported missing. Sabrina Sanclemente, 24, was last seen in a pink long-sleeved shirt with green and gray leggings. Deputies said she did not have on shoes. According to the sheriff's office, she'd gotten out of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Season's first cool snap coming Thursday to Citrus County

Citrus County and the rest of the state may be one of the few places in the nation to dodge the brunt of a cold air mass starting Thursday. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a burst of Arctic air that will give much of the central United States a taste of mid-winter cold as temperatures plunge to their lowest levels yet this season – a staggering 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit below average.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
