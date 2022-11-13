Read full article on original website
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Lexis Figuereo and James Montagnino: Best Buds?
So where is Black Lives Matter leader Lexis Figuereo when it comes to Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino?. Figuereo savaged the women in the previous City Council administration for their alleged racism. His group went so far as to present Mayor Kelly with a live cockroach in a bottle and taunted and shouted at Mayor Kelly, Finance Commissioner Michele Madigan, and Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton regularly at Council meetings.
Heading South from the Capital Region? The Perfect New Travel Option is Here for You
Heading downstate to see a game or a show in New York City is always a great time. Getting there from the Capital Region, and then getting back, is far less of a treat for those who have to drive. Despite being a straight shot north, or south, from one...
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Albany, NY
Albany, best known as the capital of the State of New York, is also the largest city and county seat of Albany County, situated about 150 miles north of New York City. Albany evolved over the course of the last four centuries from a small Dutch colony into the state’s capital in the center of a booming tech industry.
Capital District receives nearly $100k in housing grants
More than $33M in Community Development Block Grant funding has been awarded to several municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects.
Verizon addresses dead zones in Colonie
The Colonie Town Supervisor, Peter Crummey, announced that Verizon has submitted applications for small cell nodes to improve service in Colonie. Six applications have already been approved by the town.
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Code Blue declared in Schenectady County
Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.
Saratogian
Initiative announced to provide reduced-cost internet for public housing residents
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — In an effort to bridge the digital divide, SiFi Networks and city officials recently announced a FiberCity® Aid program for lower-income residents. Not long after officials launched the Saratoga Springs FiberCity® all-fiberoptic network, Saratoga Springs Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub said SiFi Networks and GigabitNow will provide reduced-cost Gigabit-speed fiber internet service for all 700 addresses managed by the city’s housing authority.
cityofglensfalls.com
Glens Falls - on FOX News - this Morning....
We just received this from a "very reliable source".... Glens Falls was featured on FOX News this morning just after 8am.... regarding this morning's weather.... From this perspective.... it would appear to be a photo taken from the Traveler's Building looking down on the intersection of Bay Street & Glen Street....
GlobalFoundries to cut jobs, freeze hiring
GlobalFoundries is cutting jobs and initiating a hiring freeze despite a 22 percent increase in revenue in the third quarter this year compared to last year.
Glens Falls Christkindlmarkt schedule released
Santa Claus is coming back to Glens Falls - German-style. The city's annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Christmas festival is returning to City Park and downtown Glen Street once again this year, on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, bringing German-inspired foods and music along with a whole list of other attractions.
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
Saratoga Foundation honors past and present restaurants
The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is putting together "A Taste of Saratoga: Restaurants Then and Now." The virtual program will be held on November 29, Giving Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
‘DISCOVER’ program launched in Albany
On Monday, legislators in Albany established the "Detailed Instruction Supporting Community Violence Education and Reduction (DISCOVER)" program.
Crossgates extends hours for holiday season
According to a Monday morning press release, the shopping center will extend its hours starting on Black Friday, November 25, to "make this holiday season magical and memorable for everyone."
Code Blue in effect in Albany as frigid cold hits
With the first winter storm of the season expected to hit Tuesday evening, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert in Albany for Tuesday, November 15 through Friday, November 18.
Free turkeys for local Veterans and Service Members
Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper/Market 32 will provide 250 free turkeys to Capital Region active duty and retired military personnel during the firm’s annual “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative. The turkeys will be available on November 22 from noon until 2 p.m.
