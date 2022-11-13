Read full article on original website
Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 10 win
The New York Giants got back on track as they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. This 24-16 victory was a start-to-finish win for Big Blue as they did not trail once in this game. New York came out of the bye week ready and got the job done exactly as expected. With this win, the Giants improve to 7-2 and second in the NFC East.
Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating
NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish
"Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen!"
Raiders Reportedly Make Official Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In a year the Raiders were supposed to content for the AFC West, they find themselves sitting in last place in the division at 2-7. Will Mark Davis elect to move on from rookie head coach Josh McDaniels after just one year? Davis and the Raiders have reportedly committed to McDaniels for the ...
Where would the Broncos pick in the NFL draft if the season ended today?
Denver Broncos fans should root for the San Francisco 49ers to lose out this season. The first-round draft pick that the Broncos acquired through the Miami Dolphins in exchange for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb originally belonged to the 49ers. So where San Francisco ends up in the NFL’s standings this season will determine where Denver will select in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
Bengals' Joe Burrow offers a possible solution to the NFL's playing surface controversy
You might be surprised to know that Joe Burrow prefers turf football fields over grass ones. While most players appear to prefer grass surfaces, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback says that he feels faster when playing on turf. Burrow would know, as he led LSU to national title inside a turf-clad Superdome before leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season while playing his home games on turf.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Week 11 Quarterbacks: Justin Herbert ready to leave struggles behind
We have Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Tom Brady and Geno Smith on byes for Week 11 and Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz dealing with injuries. That figures to make lineup decisions more narrow but not much easier for Fantasy managers. Jamey Eisenberg has his...
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves
New York adds two and drops two, and they also tweak the practice squad.
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
Bears Snap Count: Chase Claypool's Usage Drops in Loss Vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- After playing 26 snaps in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, it was that Chase Claypool would be even more involved in the offense in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised an "expanded package" for Claypool during the...
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
Cooper Kupp Sends Message To Fans After Receiving Brutal Injury News
The Los Angeles Rams' injured wideout Cooper Kupp will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, but the reigning Super Bowl MVP has taken the news in stride. Kupp on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the team's medical staff and said he was excited to see what the future held. "Thanks to ...
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
Tennessee Titans return 8 to practice, but will defensive stars, kicker play vs. Packers?
The Tennessee Titans returned a huge number of players to practice on Tuesday in advance of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). After listing 17 players on their injury report Monday, the Titans had eight of those players return to practice as full participants Tuesday, including several starters: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker...
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears
Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
