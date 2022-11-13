Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs FREE LIVE STREAM (11/6/22): Watch NFL Week 10 online | Time, TV, channel, odds, picks, LIVE UPDATES

Read full article on original website
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Coach Andy Reid admits Chiefs ‘goofed’ on the coin toss before Sunday’s game
The Chiefs had an out-of-the-ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Cal fires ex-Eagles coach
Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
KWCH.com
Chiefs fan with brain cancer given special football memory
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jimmy Alverson is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, and Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was going to be special for him no matter what. 19-year-old Alverson, who has terminal brain cancer, was treated to much more than a good game. Alverson has medulloblastoma,...
Billionaire hints at bid coming for Washington Commanders
Earlier this month, the Washington Commanders announced owner Daniel Snyder is preparing to sell his team. Some A-list heavy hitters, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, are said to be working on a blockbuster bid. Those rumors gained steam over the weekend when Bezos talked to CNN....
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Mahomes treats kids to exclusive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ screening
With the help of his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and Adidas Football, Mahomes surprised a group of kids at a screening of the new Black Panther movie.
Eagles sign ex-Giants defensive lineman, add 2 to injured reserve | Why moves had to be made
The Eagles have been looking to find ways to strengthen the middle of the defensive line after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was placed on injured reserve with an ankle sprain. The Eagles hope their latest signing will be a good stopgap measure to help them until Davis returns. BUY...
Jets injury report: Will Corey Davis be ready to return vs. Patriots?
The bye week didn’t help the Jets get one of their top receivers back on the field for practice. And it’s still unclear if Corey Davis will be ready to play Sunday when the Jets (6-3) travel to New England for Sunday’s pivotal AFC East showdown with the Patriots (5-4).
Ex-NFL GM predicts if Giants will re-sign Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones
The New York Giants are feeling good right now. They improved to 7-2 with a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday behind quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 197 yards and...
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
UPDATED Giants’ injury report includes concerns for Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Golladay
Giants coach Brian Daboll painted a rosy picture of the Giants’ injury situation before practice Wednesday, but when the official report came out after practice it had a few thorns in it. Most noteworthy was the absence of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at practice. The team said he sat...
Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert for ‘extended time’ | Who could step in and contribute
PHILADELPHIA – It only takes one play to change the complexion of a season, and the Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert found that out in Monday night’s game against the Commanders. Goedert ran a route in the fourth quarter and caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts....
Giants have ‘potential option’ to reunite Aaron Judge with ex-Yankees teammate
The Giants are expected to chase New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency. But he’s not the only player with ties to the Bronx that could be heading west. The San Francisco Chronicle reports “One wild card with a sparkling resume who might be looking to rejuvenate his career and who walks few batters: Corey Kluber, a potential option on a relatively low-cost one-year deal.”
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today vs. Commanders? (11/14/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, in an NFL Week 10 NFC East Monday Night Football matchup on Monday, November 14, 2022 (11/14/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Giants’ Jason Pinnock on a mission to prove he’s ‘not just a special teams guy’
Jason Pinnock, like a childhood actor on a hit television series, does not want to be typecast. He thought it was nice that the Giants were pleased with his play on special teams since they had claimed him off waivers the day after the Jets released him in late August, but he wanted a bigger role.
NFC playoff picture: Here’s how things look after Giants beat Texans, Cowboys fall to Packers
The Giants essentially won twice Sunday. They beat the hapless Texans at home, 24-16. Then, a few hours later, the Cowboys lost at the Packers, 31-28 in overtime. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Giants are now 7-2, the Cowboys 6-3. Which means the Giants are...
