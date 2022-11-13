ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruits react to Alabama's road victory over Ole Miss

2024 QB commit Julian Sayin. (Photo by Chad Simmons/On3)

Alabama football got back to their winning ways this weekend.

The program ventured out to Oxford (Miss.) on Saturday for a road matchup with Ole Miss. Bama withstood a late push by the Rebels to win 30-24, securing their first victory away from Bryant-Denny Stadium since Oct. 1 at Arkansas.

BamaInsider spoke with a handful of Alabama commitments following the Crimson Tide’s win. Stay updated with our ongoing recruit reactions thread HERE.

Alabama commits react to Saturday’s win: “A much-needed win for the team.”

Although Alabama is no longer playing for a spot in the SEC Championship, Saturday’s contest was an important one. The last thing you want to show your fanbase and recruits is that a team has quit on the season.

Bray Hubbard, a safety commit for the Tide, was impressed with what he saw from the defense yesterday.

“We showed everyone The Standard ain’t going anywhere soon,” Hubbard said. “Played very physical and with a lot of energy for four quarters versus a hard offense to defend.”

Bama defeated an Ole Miss team that was not only ranked No. 11, but was still competing for the SEC West title. Recent 2024 quarterback commitment Julian Sayin praised his future team for the adversity they overcame.

“Anytime you can go on the road and take down a top 15 team, it’s a pretty good day,” Sayin said.

Staying in the 2024 class, Jaylen Mbakwe (No. 6 overall on On3’s rankings) also shared his reaction to the Crimson Tide’s victory.

“Great bounce back from last week,” Mbakwe said. “That’s what we needed. Defense played well in the second half.”

*** Recruits react to Alabama’s win against Ole Miss ***

Saturday’s game did not come without some worry at the end for Alabama. Ole Miss was able to get the ball all the way down to the Tide’s 14-yard line, but Bama held on and ended up forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-16.

Four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay highlighted that late stop in the reaction he shared with us.

“I thought it was a good win,” McVay said. “I liked the way the defense stepped up and made the big stop at the end. Like the way they (offensive line) stepped up and getting key blocks that allowed us to get first downs, which allowed us to use up the clock.”

One of the best responses we’ve received all season belonged to wide receiver pledge Cole Adams. While noting that there are areas to clean up, the Owasso (Okla.) prospect was excited to see Bama come out on top.

“Absolutely loved it,” Adams said. “Still stuff that we need to clean up. The fans always just see that it’s a win. But you can ask all the recruits: We’re looking at the stuff that needs to be fixed — talking about the little things. But I loved seeing the team finish out the game and come out with the win!!!”

