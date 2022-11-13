Pittsburgh Steelers: Inactives for Week 10 vs New Orleans Saints

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The Steelers are welcoming the New Orleans Saints to Pittsburgh on Sunday for a huge NFC versus AFC showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Both squads need a victory to inch closer to the playoff picture, and a loss could put their season on dire straights. Nevertheless, only one of the franchises can get the victory, but whoever it is will have to work for it.

The Steelers are coming off a bye week, but have lost six of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Saints suffered defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh’s division rival last Monday, the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s who won’t be on the field when both teams take the field Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans Saints Inactives:

Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives:

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out on Sunday, TJ Watt to return

Moreover, there was some bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their home game against New Orleans on Sunday. Saturday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not play vs. the Saints due to appendicitis.

Here was the initial news, as tweeted by Rapoport:

“Source: #Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s game because of appendicitis.”

Huge blow for a Steelers defense that has struggled immensely against the pass this season. They’re about to get All-Pro linebacker TJ Watt back, but now lose their star of the defensive backfield.

Alas, Watt will be back for Pittsburgh and is part of the active roster, while Fitzpatrick and recently acquired corner William Jackson III are both out against the Saints.

Here was Schefter’s full update from Twitter:

“Steelers activated LB T.J. Watt, downgraded S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) to out for Sunday’s game, and placed CB Will Jackson on the Reserve/Injured List.”

Jackson was just traded from the Washington Commanders, where he inked a fairly hefty deal among corner backs after playing well on his rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ultimately, Jackson never lived up to the billing in Washington and was frequently burned deep. So the Commanders decided they wanted to get rid him and get a few pennies back on the dollars they spend on Jackson last offseason.

And his tenure in Pittsburgh is already off to a rocky start, as he’s been placed on the Injured Reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least four weeks.