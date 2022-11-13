Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview
Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo's highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming.
Messi scores as Argentina routs UAE 5-0 in World Cup warmup
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games. Messi scored his team’s fourth...
Ronaldo misses training, World Cup warmup with stomach bug
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria, the team said Wednesday. Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to Qatar,...
