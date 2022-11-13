Read full article on original website
Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat
Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon, and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Karen Bass Wins Election To Become First Black Woman Mayor Of Los Angeles
U.S. Rep Karen Bass is projected to win the Los Angeles mayor race over Rick Caruso to become the first Black woman to serve in that role. The post Karen Bass Wins Election To Become First Black Woman Mayor Of Los Angeles appeared first on NewsOne.
Republicans keep McConnell as GOP leader despite disappointing midterms
Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized over his party's midterm election failures. Retreating to the Capitol's Old Senate Chamber for the private vote, Republicans had faced public infighting following a disappointing performance...
