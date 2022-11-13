ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire Bulletin

Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat

Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon, and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
KGUN 9

Republicans keep McConnell as GOP leader despite disappointing midterms

Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized over his party's midterm election failures. Retreating to the Capitol's Old Senate Chamber for the private vote, Republicans had faced public infighting following a disappointing performance...
