ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina

Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

One big thing the Tennessee Vols will need to watch for against South Carolina

The Tennessee Vols shouldn’t have many issues with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Columbia. South Carolina has lost two of its last three games, they have the No. 68 scoring offense and the No. 68 scoring defense in the nation, and Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer admitted this week that Florida’s tempo gave his team trouble last weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

2023 RB Commit Stallings Backs Off Pledge to Vols

2023 California running back Will Stallings had been committed to Tennessee since July, but the West Coast prospect has now announced his de-commitment from the program.  Sources have indicated to Volunteer Country that this is a mutual parting of ways, as Tennessee continues to look to add at ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WIS-TV

Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington

Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy