FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Edwin Joseph To Officially Visit South Carolina
Per USC Talk, wide receiver Edwin Joseph will make his official visit to South Carolina this weekend for the Tennessee game.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina
Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
Projecting South Carolina's Final Three Games
South Carolina has a demanding schedule ahead of them, and they must finish strong to salvage momentum.
atozsports.com
One big thing the Tennessee Vols will need to watch for against South Carolina
The Tennessee Vols shouldn’t have many issues with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Columbia. South Carolina has lost two of its last three games, they have the No. 68 scoring offense and the No. 68 scoring defense in the nation, and Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer admitted this week that Florida’s tempo gave his team trouble last weekend.
Clemson-South Carolina game time announced
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s home finale against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been scheduled for noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a (...)
FOX Carolina
Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
South Carolina Raises Expectations
The South Carolina Gamecocks' suspenseful and clutch early season wins encapsulate the foundation that head coach Lamont Paris is setting.
2023 RB Commit Stallings Backs Off Pledge to Vols
2023 California running back Will Stallings had been committed to Tennessee since July, but the West Coast prospect has now announced his de-commitment from the program. Sources have indicated to Volunteer Country that this is a mutual parting of ways, as Tennessee continues to look to add at ...
Tennessee football’s playoff chances hurt by Saturday’s slate despite Oregon loss
When you look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday, Tennessee football couldn’t have asked for much more. The Vols came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff ranking, and with the Georgia Bulldogs beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they still have the best loss. Meanwhile, the...
WIS-TV
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
coladaily.com
Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington
Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
abccolumbia.com
Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
wach.com
Richland County Deputy Coroner offers solution for families with missing headstones
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News has been looking into a troubling issue for weeks. Now we have found a fix after several families drove by their loved ones graves and noticed headstones were missing from the cemetery. After seeing our series of stories, the Richland County Coroner’s...
