FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
MMAmania.com
NYSAC suspends 19 fighters indefinitely following violent UFC 281 PPV card
New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”
MMAmania.com
Cocksure Khamzat demands ‘easy money’ fight against Alex Pereira, UFC champ responds
Despite coming into UFC 281 with just a handful of MMA fights, former kickboxing two-division champion Alex Pereira was able to capture the middleweight crown with a stunning, fifth-round technical knockout victory over Israel Adesanya in the Nov. 12 headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. Undefeated something-weight sensation...
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: Israel Adesanya is now the hunter ahead of potential Alex Pereira rematch
UFC 281 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City in what truly was an action-packed event that left plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Carla Esparza, who coughed up her women’s Strawweight title to Zhang Weili, who submitted her in round two (see it again here). And Michael Chandler, who was choked out by Dustin Poirier in a thrilling Lightweight scrap (recap).
MMAmania.com
Drake curse returns! Hip hop mogul loses $2 million betting on Israel Adesanya at UFC 281
Maybe he can recoup his losses betting on the rematch?. Hip hop mogul “Drake” lost $2 million wagering on Israel Adesanya, who was the odds-on betting favorite for his UFC 281 title fight opposite Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira. “The Last Stylebender” was stopped by “Poatan” in the final frame of their Madison Square Garden headliner last weekend in the “Big Apple,” losing his 185-pound title in the process.
MMAmania.com
UFC odds: Israel Adesanya opens as betting favorite to win Alex Pereira rematch
Israel Adesanya is going to beat Alex Pereira ... eventually!. The former UFC middleweight champion was stopped by the newly-crowned Brazilian in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which pushed “Poatan” to 3-0 over Adesanya after previously registering two wins against his longtime rival on the kickboxing circuit.
MMAmania.com
Report: Israel Adesanya arrested in New York after gifted brass knuckles in airport
Israel Adesanya’s week nearly went from bad to worse. TMZ reported today (Weds., Nov. 16, 2022) that Adesanya was briefly arrested in New York City’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in the afternoon on criminal possession of a weapon. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder was alleged to have gone through security carrying a set of brass knuckles. Adesanya was reportedly caught by the Port Authority Police Department near Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening area on his way to the American Airlines terminal.
MMAmania.com
Canceled! Vitor Belfort pulled from Hasim Rahman Jr. boxing match
After all, Vitor Belfort won’t compete this weekend (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022). Rico Boxing reported today (Mon., Nov. 14, 2022) that Belfort was out of his upcoming Hasim Rahman Jr. match at Misfits: 003 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. MMA Fighting later confirmed the report. The match was...
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC 284 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ on Feb. 11 in Perth
Date: Sat., Feb. 11, 2023 (Sun., Feb. 12 local time) Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (6:15 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) 155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev vs. UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski. UFC 284 PPV Main Card, Prelims Bouts:. 145 lbs.: Yair Rodriguez vs....
MMAmania.com
Misfits Boxing: ‘Hardy vs. Rahman’ fight card, DAZN lineup for Nov. 19 in Austin, TX (Updated)
UPDATE: Vitor Belfort has been pulled from the event — full details here. Heavyweight boxer Hasim Rahman Jr., perhaps best known to MMA fans for his short-lived Jake Paul feud, will return to the “sweet science” when he battles former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy at the DAZN X Series 003 event, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing on Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 at Moody Center in Austin Texas.
MMAmania.com
Jessica Andrade seeks Zhang Weili rematch after UFC 283: ‘I’ll fix my division and take my belt again’
Jessica Andrade has become the Swiss army knife of female fighters in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The former Strawweight titleholder began her career as a Bantamweight where she fought seven times in the Octagon before eventually shedding 20 pounds in 2016. Andrade, 31, quickly found success, smashing through the likes of Jessica Penne, Joanne Wood, and Angela Hill to earn her first crack at UFC gold.
MMAmania.com
Embattled UFC fighter at center of ‘suspicious betting’ train wreck now in crosshairs of NSAC
Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) would like to have a word with Darrick Minner. The featherweight veteran suffered a fight-ending knee injury in his technical knockout loss to Nuerdanbieke Shayilan at the UFC Vegas 64 mixed martial arts (MMA) event earlier this month at APEX facility in Las Vegas. Unfortunate, but not uncommon when you look at similar in-cage injuries to Patrick Cote and Tom Aspinall, just to name a few.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC 281 PPV buys more than 1 million? Israel Adesanya’s ego is hopeful
UFC 281 sure felt like a huge deal ahead of time, and it lived up to the hype. Two title fights, an all-action war, lots of finishes from start-to-finish — the night delivered! Both titles changed hands, as Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili were crowned after violent finishes. Of...
MMAmania.com
Exposed! Conor McGregor Twitter following more than 40 percent fake
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, is one of the most popular mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters on Twitter, boasting upward of 9.6 million followers. Nearly half of them are fake. That’s according to a recent audit from Gambling.com, by...
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official UFC 282 poster here. Referee Marc Goddard will...
MMAmania.com
Brendan Schaub declares Alex Pereira couldn’t beat ‘a single guy in Top 5’
With his massive win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, Alex Pereira rocketed up the Middleweight rankings into the top slot as 185-pound champion. He also made his debut in UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings. For slaying “The Last Stylebender,” Pereira appeared in the No. 8 slot, sandwiched between Charles Oliveira and Aljamain Sterling.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya does NOT deserve immediate rematch against Alex Pereira — ‘It’s not right’
UFC matchmakers had a few shakes of the Magic 8 Ball and “most likely” continues to pop up for the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira rematch. “The Last Stylebender” was stopped by “Poatan” in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in New York but has done enough as middleweight champion to warrant an immediate do-over.
MMAmania.com
Michael Chandler addresses Dustin Poirier fish hook incident at UFC 281: ‘You all know I’m not a cheater’
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler was an undeniable banger that more than deserved its place as “Fight of the Night” at UFC 281 last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City. The two Lightweight contenders left it all in the cage, with Poirier walking away the victor after submitting Chandler two minutes into the third round (watch highlights here).
MMAmania.com
Carla Esparza has ‘no regrets’ despite getting trounced by Zhang Weili at UFC 281 — ‘I did my best’
Carla Esparza did her best at UFC 281 but came up short. “Cookie Monster” was submitted by Zhang Weili in the “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, coughing up her 115-pound title in the process. Her “Magnum” loss marked the second time the former TUF champ failed to defend her strawweight title.
MMAmania.com
Video: Alex Pereira celebrates Israel Adesanya victory with giant UFC title tattoo
To the victor belong the spoils. Newly-crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira celebrated his victory over longtime rival Israel Adesanya with a giant tattoo of the 185-pound strap, inked on the underside of his arm just a few days removed from the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event in New York. “That’s...
