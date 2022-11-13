UFC 281 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City in what truly was an action-packed event that left plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Carla Esparza, who coughed up her women’s Strawweight title to Zhang Weili, who submitted her in round two (see it again here). And Michael Chandler, who was choked out by Dustin Poirier in a thrilling Lightweight scrap (recap).

2 DAYS AGO