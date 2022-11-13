ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dolly Parton Receives Jeff Bezos' $100 Million Courage & Civility Award

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Dolly Parton has been honored with the Jeff Bezos Courage and Civility Award which includes a $100 million grant. "Jeff and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work," Bezos' partner Lauren Sanchez said in a video of them awarding the grant to the country music legend. "We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton."

As Dolly joined Sanchez and Bezos on the stage, she gave her own short speech. "When people are in a position to help, you should help," she started. "And I know that I've always said, I try to put my money where my heart is. And I think you do the same thing," she said, looking toward Bezos and tapping him on the shoulder. "I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you, Jeff."

Aside from her contributions to music and larger-than-life persona, Dolly has become known for her philanthropic efforts through the years. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's vaccine research efforts and it was used in part to fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

She also started the Dollywood Foundation in 1988 and the Imagination Library, which helps children across the globe get access to books. In her home state of Tennessee, she created the Dolly Parton Scholarship which grants recipients $15,000 toward a college education.

Earlier this fall, Dolly was one of six recipients of the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy. "It’s always nice to be be recognized for what you do, although that’s not why you do it," she told Vogue. "Some people do, but that’s not why I do it! You take pride in it, but I take more pride in why I’m getting the award. We’ve done so many wonderful things through the Imagination Library; we’ve done great things for children in their young, impressionable years, so that they can learn to read and write."

Since dropping her 48th album Run, Rose, Run in March, Dolly has teased a forthcoming rock album to match her recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

