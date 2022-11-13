ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gary Ferman's Mailbag: Post-Georgia Tech questions and answers

By Gary Ferman
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boxofficepro.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Generated Over $314M for the Georgia Economy

According to data from Disney and Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has infused the Georgia economy with more than $314M in local economic activity. The production also created more than 1,800 local jobs for Georgia residents and supported local businesses. The overall impact data was announced at a community screening in Atlanta for the film’s crew and local businesses that supported the production. The screening last week welcomed cast and crew, local vendors, the Motion Picture Association, Georgia Film Academy, the Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment City of Atlanta, Make-A-Wish Georgia, and Blue Star Families, along with community leaders and elected officials. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened nationwide on November 11th with a domestic opening weekend of more than $181.3M.
GEORGIA STATE
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms

Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp testifies in Fulton probe; Trump-backed Lake loses Arizona; Saturday voting

Adam Van Brimmer, @adamvanbrimmer, editor-In-chief of the opinion page, Savannah Morning News. Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB-TV’s Lawmakers. Meg Kinnard, @MegKinnardAP, political and legal affairs reporter, Associated Press. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Gov. Kemp testifies in Fulton probe about interference in the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
84K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy