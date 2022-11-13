Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady Played Poorly During Bucs’ Slow Start
The Buccaneers’ slow start to the season has led to fans criticizing the coaching staff, with many calling for the team to move on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Yet, Tampa Bay’s former head coach thinks that was unfair. Bruce Arians, who retired as the Buccaneers head coach...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bruce Arians criticizes Tom Brady’s performance during three-game losing streak
If there's one thing we know about former Buccaneers head coach and current senior advisor Bruce Arians, it's that he doesn't mince words. When you ask Arians a question, he's going to provide a direct response no matter if it miffs someone or not. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich took a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers HC Brandon Staley Says Defensive Gameplan Against 49ers Was Among the Best He’s Called
The Chargers fell short of defeating the 49ers Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, but it wasn't as a result of a lacking defense. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday he felt the gameplan on defense was among the best he's called. "I thought from an execution standpoint, considering the caliber...
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers Release Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have given up on two promising members of their 2021 draft class, with the team releasing third-round receiver Amari Rodgers and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday. Rodgers was billed as a “complete football player” after the draft but he...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 10?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. For reference on last week's numbers, here...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad
Defensive end Taco Charlton was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad by the Chicago Bears, as reported by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The signing means that Charlton must be on the active roster of the Bears for at least one game, according to NFL rules. Charlton, 28,...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Stronger Bones’: Josh Allen Reveals Perspective on Bills Losses
Not long ago, the idea of back-to-back losses seemed an unlikely fate for Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. But the QB and his suddenly struggling Bills are now trying to calmly search for answers while preaching “perspective.”. In that later category comes Allen telling NFL Network, “Let’s go about...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders’ Coaching Staff Out Game-Planned Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Leroy Hoard was once a really good bruising back in the NFL. The former Pro Bowl selection was the definition of a short-yardage specialist later in his career when he once joked, “Coach, if you need one yard, I'll get you three yards. If you need five yards, I'll get you three yards."
Raleigh News & Observer
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Saints Sign RB David Johnson to Practice Squad
View the original article to see embedded media. The Saints are signing former All-Pro running back David Johnson to its practice squad, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Johnson has yet to play in the NFL this season. Johnson was a star tailback just a few years ago, and it...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings: Texans Continuing to Fall Behind Other Franchises
You may have heard this before, but the Houston Texans failed to capitalize on opportunities and lost yet another game. This time, it was a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants. Early in the season, when the team was losing games despite having fourth-quarter leads, we were hearing from coach Lovie Smith and others how close the Texans were to be a competitive squad.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Release 2 From Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints have released running backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad, according to reports. Howard, 28, was a fifth-round selection of the Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Chicago, rushing for a total of 3,370 yards with 25 touchdowns. He'd play the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 958 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.
Raleigh News & Observer
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 11 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) were embarrassed on Sunday after another horrific loss to the Indianapolis Colts. OC Lombardi gave his weekly status update on the team moments ago, and you can watch the entire video, and read the transcript below. Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi. Q: How big of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?
NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching. Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming...
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants Open as Slight Favorite Over Detroit
If ever there was a trap game for the New York Giants, at least in the eyes of the oddsmakers, this weekend's game against the Detroit Lions is it. The Giants are favored by a mere 1.5 points over the Lions according toSI Sportsbook, the sim odds likely a result of the Lions having won their last two games against the Packers and Bears, respectively (albeit by ultra slim margins).
Raleigh News & Observer
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Rookie Storylines: Week 10 Rewind
It only took ten weeks, but we finally witnessed a chaotic NFL Sunday. The weekend's slate saw incredible comebacks, underdog wins, and rookies shine. With eight weeks of action left and thanksgiving fast approaching, the "real" season is here. We have a solid understanding of the 2022 class past the...
Comments / 0