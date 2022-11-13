Read full article on original website
Blue Devils sign top-shelf 2023 small forward
On Tuesday, the second-the-last day of the fall signing period, Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako became the fifth and final 2023 Duke basketball early signee. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star inked his national letter of intent alongside a couple of his high ...
Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa beats Seton Hall 83-67
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kris Murray tied a career high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Iowa beat Seton Hall 83-67 on Wednesday night at the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Rebraca blocked a shot at the halftime buzzer to keep Iowa ahead 34-22. The Hawkeyes shot just 33.3% from the field in in the first half, but their defense held Seton Hall to 20% shooting with 11 turnovers. Connor McCaffery sank a wide open 3-pointer, off a nice pass from Ahron Ulis, to extend Iowa’s lead to 70-59. The Hawkeyes led by at least nine points the rest of the way. Murray also grabbed 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. Tony Perkins had 18 points with five assists and McCaffery finished with 11 points for Iowa (3-0), which plays Omaha on Monday.
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest Thursday
The No. 16 Ohio State men’s soccer team will travel to No. 20 Wake Forest on Thursday for the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
