Penny Mayer Gilson
2d ago

How embarrassing!! Shoulda, Coulda, Woulda!! He retired a hero, came back, an old single man!!

Jenny Morel
2d ago

Great that Buccaneers & Brady won game today in Germany.... so many jealous haters on this thread. Thankful for all the great fans in Germany ❤️

Brian Taylor
2d ago

lol... For as great as Tom Brady is.... AND HE IS... He is the most non athletic person IN THE WORLD... 🤣😂🤣😂 GO TB12... Until they see my BIRDS... FLY EAGLES FLY... 👊🏿

StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
Decider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Finalists Fail to Name Jay Cutler Clue, Call Him “Tim Tebow”

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Once again, it’s looking like the Jeopardy! finalists might need to brush up on their sports knowledge, and maybe binge a little E! Network while they’re at it. During Tuesday night’s (Nov. 15) second round of finals in the Tournament of Champions, everyone failed to correctly name a famous pro football player who has also appeared on a reality show.
NBC Sports Chicago

Looking back at NFL’s history in Mexico

The American football league is heading south of the border in Week 11 to play a game in Mexico. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West battle. This will be the second time that these franchises face off in Mexico.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

