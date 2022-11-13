The Syracuse Orange offense continues to create new ways to help the defense. Against Florida State the Orange found limited succes running the ball on first down plays but unlike last week the passing game was putrid. How bad? How about seven pass plays on first downs resulting in a total of three yards. Add in two penalties which wiped out first downs and you can see why the Orange failed to find the end zone for the second straight game.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO