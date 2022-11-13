Read full article on original website
Syracuse football: a downhill season since the Clemson game
What comes up, at some point, must come back down. A little over three weeks ago, Syracuse Orange football was at its peak. ‘Cuse was coming off a 6-0 start to the season, the team’s best start in over 30 years. After a dominant victory against the then-19th-ranked NC State Wolfpack, the Orange went to Clemson looking to make a statement.
Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange fall to Raiders 80-68 in defensive disaster
Never allow me to say “‘Cuse isn’t getting embarrassed” in a prediction again. The Syracuse Orange struggled to defend against the three in the first half, and the Colgate Raiders held on to beat SU 80-68 in a disappointing second act of the young campaign. The final score is pretty deceiving - Colgate led by as much as 18, with the gap only closing a bit in garbage time.
Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim, players react to 80-68 loss to Colgate
The Syracuse Orange drop to 1-1 on the new season after an 80-68 loss to in-state rival Colgate. Here’s what Head Coach Jim Boeheim and his players had to say afterwards:. “Colgate is a really good team, and they’re a lot better than we are right now.”. “We...
How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) Location: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse struggling on the road as 10 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956. Wake Forest...
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s second consecutive loss to Colgate
The wind was taken out of Syracuse’s sails early this season. The 174th meeting between the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team and the Colgate Raiders concluded with an 80-68 Syracuse loss. The Orange fell to its most frequently played opponent and dropped to 1-1 on the season. Colgate...
#FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Wake Forest
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge.... Now onto this...
TNIAAM Reacts: How are you feeling Orange fans?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It was another tough week for the Orange on the gridiron. You’ve heard the laments...
Syracuse men’s soccer captures 2nd ACC Championship with 2-0 win over Clemson
SU is a fútbol school. We don’t make the rules. The No. 4 Syracuse Orange men’s soccer squad rose to the occasion yet again, as Ian McIntyre’s boys shut out the defending Champion Clemson Tigers to capture their 2nd ACC title and 3rd overall (they also won the 1982 Big East Tournament). It’s the second time this season that SU beat No. 18 Clemson.
Syracuse football: Week 11 grades vs Florida State
Sometimes, we need a reminder that this Syracuse team is bowl eligible. It can be easy to forget after that game. The Syracuse Orange didn’t look particularly competitive against the Florida State Seminoles as the Orange couldn’t send off the seniors happy. A 38-3 loss marks the fourth straight defeat for Syracuse this season as the Orange continue to tread through the toughest part of the schedule.
Syracuse football lands commitment from 2024 WR Syair Torrence
The Syracuse Orange just landed their first hard commitment from the Class of 2024 - and he won’t have to come far to play in the Dome. In fact, he’s already run all over that turf. Syair Torrence, the younger brother of current men’s basketball guard Symir Torrence,...
Syracuse football: first down offense vs Florida State
The Syracuse Orange offense continues to create new ways to help the defense. Against Florida State the Orange found limited succes running the ball on first down plays but unlike last week the passing game was putrid. How bad? How about seven pass plays on first downs resulting in a total of three yards. Add in two penalties which wiped out first downs and you can see why the Orange failed to find the end zone for the second straight game.
Syracuse cross-country: Orange earn automatic qualifiers to NCAA Championships
The Syracuse Orange cross-country teams didn’t let a bit of rain damper their trip to New York City last Friday. As expected, both the men and women earned automatic qualifiers to this week’s NCAA Cross-Country Championships at Oklahoma State. The Orange women took second place behind Providence by a score of 71 to 91. Savannah Roark was 2nd overall and she was followed by Eleanor Lawlor (18th), Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (20th), Abigail Spiers (24th) and Ivy Gonzales (27th). Syracuse’s top four runners earned All-Region honors.
Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange dominate in 92-59 win over Binghamton
So far, the Felisha Legette-Jack era of Syracuse Orange women’s basketball is off to a dominant (and undefeated) start. After back-to-back landslide wins against Stony Brook Seawolves and Colgate Raiders, the team continued the trend with a 92-59 trouncing of the Binghamton Bearcats. Coach Legette-Jack sent out Dyaisha Fair...
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Colgate
The smell of revenge is in the air for Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. After soundly defeating the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the season-opener, the Orange will take on the Colgate Raiders in the Dome tonight at 7. The Orange are looking for a return to glory against the Raiders...
Syracuse football: Orange open as double digit underdogs to Wake Forest
The Syracuse Orange are finished with their home schedule and hit the road for the final two games of the regular season. The Orange are also on a four-game losing streak and it appears to be an uphill battle to prevent that from becoming five in Winston-Salem against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 11?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. After four straight losses, probably not a lot of good things. In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops nine spots to 67th with the offense 76th while the defense ranks 40th. The Orange are ranked between Appalachian State and Louisiana. This week’s opponent, Wake Forest ranks 39th with their offense 11th and defense 92nd.
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Binghamton
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball are looking to begin their 2022-2023 campaign 3-0 tonight. Syracuse is set to take on the Birmingham Bearcats Monday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, with tip-off at 7 pm. The game will also be streamed on ACCNX via ESPN+. ‘Cuse is coming off...
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Dos a Cero
The Syracuse Orange lost big on Saturday, so that is why the podcast guys decided to talk about the other Syracuse sports who did much better this past week!. In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... The Syracuse Men’s Soccer team has won the ACC...
