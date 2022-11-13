Biggest Winners From Tennessee's Dominant Performance Against Missouri

Missouri cut the lead to four points early in the third quarter, and Tennessee proceeded to score 38 unanswered points to defeat the Tigers 66-24. We take a look at the biggest winners for the Vols following Saturday's contest.

Bru McCoy

Cedric Tillman was ruled out as a game-time decision, and Bru McCoy made some key plays for the Vols. He led the team in targets and made some big-time catches across the middle of the field, drawing high praise from Josh Heupel. McCoy has continued to be a key part on the perimeter for the Vols, but he helped pace the way for a Tennessee offensive attack that set a school record for total yards on Saturday. Hendon Hooker looked confident throwing the ball to McCoy, and the Vols offense continues to grow in terms of playmakers.

Jalin Hyatt

Another Saturday, another casual 100-plus yard performance. Hyatt had a couple of drops or he would have gone for around 175 yards on Saturday. Still, he hauled in seven of ten targets for 146 yards and a touchdown. He is well on his way to being a finalist for the Biletnikoff award, and at this point, he should be the run away favorite to bring home the award. Hyatt's stock continues to soar in his third season as a Vol

Hendon Hooker

Can't forget about the guy throwing the ball to these two. Hooker looked uncharacteristic against Georgia. A lot of that was because the Bulldogs created an impressive interior pass rush and had someone right in his face most of the night. Missouri did an excellent job of this as well on Saturday, especially early, but Hooker remained poised and delivered. He completed 25 of 35 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. He added another 66 yards on the ground and a score. His outing allowed him to remain firmly entrenched in the Heisman race.

Dylan Sampson

Sampson showed flashes early in the season, but after a mishap in pass protection at LSU, the freshman had not really been a factor. He took over the second half on Saturday for the Vols. He carried the ball eight times for 99 yards and a touchdown and added another reception for seven yards. It is clear that he could be another explosive playmaker in the open field for the Vols down the stretch.

Tyler Baron

Baron had been relatively quiet for the past few weeks, but Saturday, he reintroduced himself. Baron lived in the Missouri backfield and had what was arguably his biggest game of the season for the Vols. He had a sack and four total tackles for loss.

Brandon Turnage

He didn't make the catch, but Brandon Turnage had two stellar pass breakups on Saturday. He flashed his potential in the backend of the secondary, and he continues to solidify his role as one of the starting corners for the Vols since stepping in for the injured Kamal Hadden.

Joe Milton

Let's get it out of the way. What a throw. Wait, which one? Milton threw an absolute rope to Ramel Keyton for a touchdown that was unlike any throw I have seen in a long time. Then he casually follows it up with a ball that traveled 68 yards in the air and was as accurate as any throw he has made as a Vol.

Princeton Fant

The veteran tight end continues to be a touchdown machine for the Vols of late. He only caught two passes on Saturday, but both were good for scores. He improved his season total to eight touchdown with his Senior Day outing.