Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
What’s being said nationally after Lions score 21 points in 10 minutes to beat Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went into the fourth quarter trailing 24-10 on the road to the Chicago Bears. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields was in striking distance of another record rushing day. But things flipped in the final frame, with the Lions scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to end the league’s longest winless streak on the road. Fields finished with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 67-yarder down the stretch. And that was a solid answer after throwing a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. But Detroit had another score in them, then had one more stop to put the game on ice.
Detroit News
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up
Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Amon-Ra St. Brown is so good, but injury concerns grow at WR
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions roared back to upend Chicago 31-30 on Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are three things we learned in the club’s second straight win. The Lions are running dangerously thin on bodies at wide receiver. DJ Chark, Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus are all stashed on injured lists, while Josh Reynolds hasn’t played the last two weeks because of a back injury. Amon-Ra St. Brown was highly productive as the featured receiver on Sunday, catching 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 119 yards while lining up in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield. On a day where Detroit needed him to be everything, he was. But St. Brown was also shaken up on the game-winning touchdown drive, a worrying sign for a guy who has dealt with a high ankle sprain this season. All the injuries forced the Lions to re-sign Trinity Benson off Denver’s practice squad, who also left the game with an injury. Props to Tom Kennedy for stepping up, delivering a 44-yard catch on third-and-long that helped lead to Jamaal Williams’ winning plunge, but man, they need help fast.
MLive.com
Tom Kennedy was among the Lions’ final cuts. In Chicago, he was a hero.
CHICAGO -- Tom Kennedy goes all out, all the time. He knows his assignments and doesn’t drop passes. He is so well-liked by the coaching staff that he played his way onto the roster last year, despite his athletic deficiencies. This year, the Lions added more talent at wide...
MLive.com
A confidence grows in Detroit
CHICAGO -- More than 10 seconds. Justin Fields had a live football in his hands on that final fourth down for more than 10 seconds. In NFL time, that might as well be forever. And with the way that guy can run, which lately has been unlike any other quarterback in the 122 years this game has been played, well, anything can happen if you give that guy forever.
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder signs deal with Nationals
Derek Hill didn’t have to wait long to find a new opportunity. The former Detroit Tigers outfielder signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and will receive an invitation to spring training. He’ll have a chance to compete for a bench role with the Nats.
MLive.com
New Tigers president makes first trade of tenure -- and it’s with his old club
New Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has executed the first trade of his tenure, making a deal with his former team. The Tigers sent cash to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Steele Walker.
MLive.com
As Lions join playoff chase, Rams’ first-round pick now higher than their own
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions’ two-game winning streak has propelled them from the No. 1 overall pick to the outskirts of the playoff race. They trail San Francisco by just 1.5 games for the final playoff spot in the NFC, pending how the 49ers fare against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
MLive.com
Tigers hire 3 new hitting coaches, including one with Michigan ties
The Detroit Tigers will have two Wolverines in the dugout and occupying key coaching roles in 2023. The club announced Tuesday that Michael Brdar and Keith Beauregard would serve as hitting coaches for the big-league club, while James Rowson would be assistant hitting coach. The club also confirmed the hiring of Robin Lund as assistant pitching coach.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
MLive.com
Amid comeback year, Lions’ Jeff Okudah delivers his biggest play ever
CHICAGO -- After he picked off his old college teammate for a game-turning pick-six, after he broke up a late pass that helped seal his team’s first winning streak since his rookie year, after that final whistle blew, Jeff Okudah started skipping through the grass at Soldier Field, a smile growing across his face.
MLive.com
DraftKings promo: MNF bonus with Bet $5 win $200 on Commanders vs. Eagles
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on Monday Night Football between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, activate your DraftKings Sportsbook account with this...
MLive.com
Ex-Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant quickly hired by Green Bay Packers
CHICAGO -- Dan Campbell knew Aubrey Pleasant would land on his feet. Just maybe not this quickly, or this close to home. Just one week after he was fired by the Detroit Lions, Pleasant landed with the Green Bay Packers according to ESPN. He’ll serve as an offensive assistant, where he’ll lend his defensive expertise to Matt LaFleur’s offense. Pleasant worked with LaFleur in Washington and with the Los Angeles Rams.
Detroit Tigers hire Michael Brdar, James Rowson, Keith Beauregard to hitting department
Welcome to the new era of the Detroit Tigers' hitting department. The Tigers have hired Michael Brdar, the San Diego Padres' hitting coach, to lead their revamped hitting department. James Rowson, the Miami Marlins' bench coach and offensive coordinator, is also joining the hitting department, along with Keith Beauregard, a minor-league coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.
MLive.com
BetMGM Sportsbook bonus: Code MLIVENBA scores $200 today on NBA
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re still looking for somewhere to bet on the NBA this season, the newest BetMGM Sportsbook bonus is the perfect way to...
MLive.com
25 Tigers became minor-league free agents this weekend
More than two dozen members of Detroit Tigers organization elected minor-league free agency this weekend. The bulk of the players have languished in the minors without a big-league opportunity for parts of seven seasons. A handful might re-sign with the Tigers, while others have enough of a track record to sign a minor-league deal with another club. For some players, free agency could mark the end of their professional baseball career.
Detroit Pistons: The Lakers dream of trading for Bojan Bogdanovic
The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a 3-11 start, which is not completely surprising given their young roster and injury issues to start the season. It’s likely to get far worse for the Pistons before it gets better, as they are now hitting the toughest part of their ridiculous schedule that has already included four back-to-backs in 14 games and now they will be without Cade Cunningham for several of them.
Comments / 0