FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Block ‘O’ making sure to ‘dot our I’s and cross our T’s’ for first rivalry game in Columbus since 2018The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Marching Band looks to soak in the moment in 118th edition of ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Move Aside Pizza Rolls, Castle Bites Have Arrived
White Castle has been aces in the marketing department for eons. You might be familiar with its tradition of hosting candlelight Valentine’s Dinner specials on February 14. It’s also had a good run with periodic recipe contests; challenging patrons to make something new out of ten sliders. Stuffing, muffins, breakfast casserole, dip: You name it, it’s been made out of ten sliders.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Starbucks reusable red cup giveaway begins Nov. 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The holiday season has officially arrived, and in honor of the change in the season, Starbucks is bringing back its reusable red cup. Every year, Starbucks releases a new reusable red cup for customers to collect at participating stores in the country. This year's cups are decorated with a white ornament design and a celebratory message for the 25th anniversary of the red cups.
The country's best tacos are served locally
👋 Mary Jane here with a local staple for Taco Tuesday. Context: I assumed Los Guachos had the best tacos in the city even before I learned of its laundry list of accolades. "Every Day with Rachael Ray" magazine says Los Gauchos has the best tacos in the country. It's also been featured on Food Network's "Top 5 Restaurants."
myfox28columbus.com
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants honored ahead of holiday order rush
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As restaurants prepare for the busy holiday order rush of Thanksgiving dinner in a box and holiday pies, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) recognized several managers and chefs for their outstanding performance at the company’s annual Leadership Conference in Sonoma County, California!. “We are proud...
columbusunderground.com
7 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – October 2022
Desserts, southern fare and wood-fired cuisine all took their place in Columbus’ dining scene in October. A familiar favorite found a new home, things are getting Half Baked in Short North, there’s fire, there’s fried chicken and more! What new additions are you excited to try?. FYR.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
How to keep kids safe in cold weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the weather starts to shift back to frigid cold temperatures, pediatricians are reminding parents to pay attention to what their kids are wearing when they head out the door. “The colder it gets, the less time a child should stay outside. It’s no different than...
progressivegrocer.com
BJ's Returns to Central Ohio After 20-Year Hiatus: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
BJ’s Wholesale Club has been steadily growing over the past year, and opened the doors to its latest location on Nov. 4. The club store, located in the Central Ohio suburb of New Albany, marks the retailer’s return to the region after a 20-year absence, and features all of the amenities BJ’s members have come to know and love (scroll down for more store images).
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman
Nov. 13, 2021 | For Columbus-Cleveland power couple Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman, humble beginnings resulted in happily ever after. Charles, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, happened across the Facebook profile of Marques, a partner at Jones Day who practices in both Columbus and Cleveland. Charles realized they had a number of mutual friends, so he sent a friend request—and the rest, as they say, is history.
columbusmonthly.com
The Peanut Shoppe Reopens; The Lot Beer Co. Debuts in Granville
The Peanut Shoppe, a Downtown Columbus landmark selling roasted nuts, candies and more, has reopened at 21 E. State St. after a monthslong construction closure. Originally owned by Planters Nut & Chocolate Co., the shop opened in 1936 at 5 S. High St. and then moved up the street to 46 N. High St. in 1978. In 2014, the nostalgic store relocated once again, this time to the Fifth Third Center on East State Street.
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus, Ohio weather forecast | Nov. 16, 2022
Today: Mostly cloudy with drizzle early and a chance for snow late. Chilly and breezy. High 39.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus
Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
PETA targets Prospect breeder’s ‘hellhole,’ urges federal intervention
PROSPECT, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion County animal breeder is facing accusations of operating a “hellhole” where minks live in feces-ridden enclosures, foxes are malnourished and alpaca are too matted to undergo health inspections. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture Tuesday to revoke the license of Prospect […]
myfox28columbus.com
'I Got You Covered' event provides grief awareness for families facing child loss
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Grief is one of the most difficult journeys you can go through in life and while coping may be hard, a Columbus mom wants you to know she's got you covered. Life coach J. Lynette David and author Christina Dunlap join Good Day Columbus to...
Ohio State medical student delivers own child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
Ars Technica
Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids
A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
Local teacher named Teacher of the Year in Columbus
Melissa Kmetz is a 3rd grade English teacher at Lakeview. In September she was named Ohio's 2023 Teacher of the Year.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Parents advised to take precaution as RSV, flu cases among children rise in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health officials are encouraging parents and their children to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from getting sick as respiratory illnesses continue to rise this year. In a press briefing held on Tuesday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said that he...
