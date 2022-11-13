ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady fails as receiver in terrible Bucs playcall

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMhxX_0j9LIipp00

Everything was going so well for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Coming off a dramatic last-second win last week over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, Tampa Bay rolled into Munich for the NFL's first-ever game in Germany with heat. Through the first half of the game, Brady looked like the Touchdown Tom of old, and Tampa Bay looked ready to shake off the grime of their ugly first half of the season.

Brady staked the Bucs to a 14-0 lead over the Seattle Seahawks on two early possessions, and the Bucs looked more sleek and relentless than they have all season. Midway through the third quarter, Tampa Bay was mounting yet another drive deep into Seattle territory. Another touchdown would have extended the Bucs' lead to three possessions and all but ended the game.

And then, in one of the stranger play calls of the entire season, the Bucs lined up with Leonard Fournette at quarterback and Brady split wide. Usually in these situations, the quarterback is a decoy, but Fournette actually targeted the well-covered Brady. It, uh, did not go well:

Brady slipped before the ball even reached him, carving a deep divot in the Allianz Arena turf. That allowed cornerback Tariq Woolen to make perhaps the easiest interception he'll ever have. Brady compounded the catastrophe by attempting to trip Woolen, a perfect ending to a perfectly awful play.

Seattle capitalized on the unexpected momentum shift by crafting its best drive of the day, digging deep into Tampa Bay territory. But Geno Smith picked a bad moment to have a very bad moment, fumbling the ball on the Tampa Bay 13 and giving the ball — and the momentum — back to Tampa Bay. The Bucs wrapped the third quarter up 14-3 and driving away from the scene of a playcalling crime that could have been so much worse.

______

Contact Jay Busbee at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or on Twitter at @jaybusbee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Mike McDaniel has been lights out, 2023 QB class has not, and dear god Raiders

Welcome to this week's Four Verts column. We're living in the present and the future as the NFL moves past the midway point and really starts to hunker down for playoff pushes. Josh McDaniels lost to Jeff Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back, Mike McDaniel might just be the best play-caller in the entire NFL and the 2023 quarterback class has some prominent questions to answer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Action News Jax

Commanders to start Taylor Heinicke vs. Texans, while Carson Wentz cleared to start throwing

The Washington Commanders will face a decision on Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz once Wentz returns from injury, but that decision won't come this week. Heinicke will start at quarterback again for the Commanders in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday, while Wentz has been cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to practice.
HOUSTON, TX
Action News Jax

Aaron Rodgers, Packers in desperate mode facing Titans

Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it’s no surprise he’s been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers need another win this week against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans to help them climb into the playoff race after a poor start. The Packers (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset over the Dallas Cowboys. They’re back at Lambeau Field to take on the Titans (6-3).
GREEN BAY, WI
Action News Jax

Packers release 2021 draft pick Amari Rodgers after costly fumble vs. Cowboys

Amari Rodgers' fumble against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday was one too many. The Green Bay Packers released their second-year punt returner on Monday. Rodgers fumbled a third-quarter punt return against the Cowboy that Dallas recovered at Green Bay's 45 yard-line. Four play later, Tony Pollard scored a touchdown to give Dallas a 21-14 lead. The Cowboys eventually went ahead, 28-14 before the Packers rallied for a 31-28 win. But the rally wasn't enough to save Rodgers' job.
GREEN BAY, WI
Action News Jax

Week 10 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Time to respect Vikings, Packers bounce back on Christian Watson breakout & Mahomes' MVP case solidifies

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. This Sunday in Buffalo, NY, we may have just witnessed the game of the season and a potential Super Bowl matchup. The Minnesota Vikings won a wild 33-30 overtime matchup against the favorite Buffalo Bills in a game with wild goal line stands, incredible catches, insane fumbles and so many reversals of fortune, the win probability chart looked like a seismograph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
119K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy