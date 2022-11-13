Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Adams Central’s Waite becomes first Hastings girls wrestler to sign NLI
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For what is believed to be the first time in history, a Hastings-based high school girls wrestler signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in the sport at the college level Tuesday. Adams Central’s Kaley Waite signed to wrestle at Hastings College after competing in...
bestofarkansassports.com
South Dakota State Brings Unsettling Hofstra-like Vibes into Tilt vs No. 9 Razorbacks
After turning in a defensive masterpiece on Friday, Arkansas basketball has shifted its focus to one of the country’s premier low-major programs. Getting a significant breather is a luxury South Dakota State doesn’t have. The Jackrabbits will have less than 24 hours to prepare for Wednesday’s 7 p.m....
gothenburgleader.com
Nebraska Church Guys Coming to Dawson County
Written above the door leading into Ron Sack’s den is the quote, “When a person dies, a library is lost.” He uses that quote as inspiration. The quote is based on an old African proverb, but Sack heard it again while visiting with historian Alex Meyer of Snyder.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney School Board recognizes Career Pathways teacher
The Sidney School District board of education recognized Career-Pathways teacher Tess Plummer for an award she received at a conference held recently in Kearney, Neb. In September, business and community leaders from the region met in Sidney for the "E3" workshop. "Energizing Entrepreneurial Ecosystems (E3)" is an effort to develop a network of resources in Sidney to drive opportunity through sustained investments in entrepreneurships and community improvement. During the two-day visit, visitors were offered a tour of Sidney High School, including developing occupational and entrepreneurship classrooms.
News Channel Nebraska
CHI Health Good Samaritan and Creighton University partner to combat staffing challenges
OMAHA & KEARNEY, NEB. — CHI Health and Creighton university School of Medicine will offer residency programs to give new graduates experience on the field in both urban and rural areas of Nebraska. According to a news release, the program is created to increase access to health care in...
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbery suspects. They say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Police tell us almost...
Nebraska school to revive student newspaper axed after LGBTQ issue
A Nebraska public school district that shuttered a student newspaper following an LGBTQ-focused edition has agreed to bring it back next year in digital form, according to the teacher who advised the publication.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Power restored after Hastings, Juniata outage
HASTINGS, Neb. — Many people in the Hastings area woke up without power Monday morning. Hastings Utility said the power outages affected customers in both Hastings and Juniata. Crews were dispatched to bring back power. Officials said to report any outages by going to the City of Hastings website.
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker bring classic country to Heartland Event Center
The Heartland Events Center plays host to country music legends Tracy Lawrence + Clay Walker—One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Grand Island on, March 11, 2023. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event go on sale...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’
AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - When Nancy Gallaway took over as owner of ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’ three and a half years ago, she fulfilled a dream. “It’s been everything that I’ve imagined,” said Gallaway. “I am a part of a great community and I get to be a part of some amazing experiences. Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, we all become family here and I truly cherish that.”
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
KSNB Local4
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is facing felony charges and is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in her apartment and endangering her baby. Court records show Amanda Celestino, 35, is charged with First Degree Arson, Child Abuse and Criminal Mischief Intentional Property Damage. A hearing on the case is pending in Buffalo County Court.
KSNB Local4
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings City Council approves plans for proposed casino and horse track
HASTINGS, Neb. — Developers are able to move forward with plans to build a casino and horse track on the north edge of Hastings. Eight months after the Hastings City Council voted 4-4 against a pair of requests from Prairie Thunder Hastings, LLC, it flipped and voted 6-2 to approve the company’s adjusted plans.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police searching for suspect in Sonic armed robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a second armed robbery in less than a week. GIPD said a man wearing a mask entered the Sonic Drive In on South Locust just before closing Monday at 10:19 p.m. Captain Jim Duering said the suspect, a man about...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
Sand Hills Express
Three of Five Juveniles in Custer School Case Reach Agreement
BROKEN BOW – Three of the juveniles involved in the Custer School case reappeared in court today; all had reached plea agreements regarding their participation in the July vandalism. As it currently stands, the plea agreement is as follows: in exchange for admitting to the charges, which are identical...
Comments / 0