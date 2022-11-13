The Sidney School District board of education recognized Career-Pathways teacher Tess Plummer for an award she received at a conference held recently in Kearney, Neb. In September, business and community leaders from the region met in Sidney for the "E3" workshop. "Energizing Entrepreneurial Ecosystems (E3)" is an effort to develop a network of resources in Sidney to drive opportunity through sustained investments in entrepreneurships and community improvement. During the two-day visit, visitors were offered a tour of Sidney High School, including developing occupational and entrepreneurship classrooms.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO