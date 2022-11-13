ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

gothenburgleader.com

Nebraska Church Guys Coming to Dawson County

Written above the door leading into Ron Sack’s den is the quote, “When a person dies, a library is lost.” He uses that quote as inspiration. The quote is based on an old African proverb, but Sack heard it again while visiting with historian Alex Meyer of Snyder.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney School Board recognizes Career Pathways teacher

The Sidney School District board of education recognized Career-Pathways teacher Tess Plummer for an award she received at a conference held recently in Kearney, Neb. In September, business and community leaders from the region met in Sidney for the "E3" workshop. "Energizing Entrepreneurial Ecosystems (E3)" is an effort to develop a network of resources in Sidney to drive opportunity through sustained investments in entrepreneurships and community improvement. During the two-day visit, visitors were offered a tour of Sidney High School, including developing occupational and entrepreneurship classrooms.
SIDNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Power restored after Hastings, Juniata outage

HASTINGS, Neb. — Many people in the Hastings area woke up without power Monday morning. Hastings Utility said the power outages affected customers in both Hastings and Juniata. Crews were dispatched to bring back power. Officials said to report any outages by going to the City of Hastings website.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’

AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - When Nancy Gallaway took over as owner of ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’ three and a half years ago, she fulfilled a dream. “It’s been everything that I’ve imagined,” said Gallaway. “I am a part of a great community and I get to be a part of some amazing experiences. Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, we all become family here and I truly cherish that.”
AMHERST, NE
KSNB Local4

Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is facing felony charges and is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in her apartment and endangering her baby. Court records show Amanda Celestino, 35, is charged with First Degree Arson, Child Abuse and Criminal Mischief Intentional Property Damage. A hearing on the case is pending in Buffalo County Court.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings City Council approves plans for proposed casino and horse track

HASTINGS, Neb. — Developers are able to move forward with plans to build a casino and horse track on the north edge of Hastings. Eight months after the Hastings City Council voted 4-4 against a pair of requests from Prairie Thunder Hastings, LLC, it flipped and voted 6-2 to approve the company’s adjusted plans.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
Sand Hills Express

Three of Five Juveniles in Custer School Case Reach Agreement

BROKEN BOW – Three of the juveniles involved in the Custer School case reappeared in court today; all had reached plea agreements regarding their participation in the July vandalism. As it currently stands, the plea agreement is as follows: in exchange for admitting to the charges, which are identical...

