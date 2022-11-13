We've seen Josh Allen frustrated after games before. He takes losses hard. But Sunday was different. He was angry at himself for the mistakes made, especially in the second half, that cost his team a game it once led by 17 points in the second half. But it wasn't all...
The McQuaid Jesuit Knights have turned these sectional championship celebrations into a habit lately. They never get old, though. Which is why there was a display of pure joy from Knights players, coaches and support staff on the rain-soaked playing field of SUNY Brockport’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver Stadium following completion of the rare four-peat on Friday night.
Comments / 0