ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Gisele Is Reportedly Sending Tom Brady A Message

Gisele Bundchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend and those close to the supermodel believes she's sending her ex-husband a message. The legendary supermodel was spotted in Costa Rica with a well-known jiu-jitsu instructor. The man, who reportedly lives in Miami, has known Gisele for more than a year.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Is Furious With Herschel Walker

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker turned U.S. Senate candidate is set for a runoff in Georgia next month. Walker, one of the best players in college football history, failed to get 50 percent of the vote, but so did his opponent, Raphael Warnock. So, both candidates are heading for...
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
The Spun

Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
VikingsTerritory

If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.

The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
652K+
Followers
83K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy