Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took considerable heat last week for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Now he's enjoy the fruits of his Week 10 success. Saturday took over an NFL locker room midseason having never coached in any capacity at the NFL or college level. He did so while the Colts bypassed candidates on staff with actual qualifications for the job in a league that preaches meritocracy as minority candidates are regularly bypassed for opportunities. Much of the criticism was justified.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO