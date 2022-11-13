Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
Here's the Jim Irsay plane video Colts fans have been waiting for: ‘It was never a gamble’
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has posted videos this season as he prepares to board his airplane, commenting on the team. He was ecstatic late Sunday after their 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim coach. "Jeff Saturday, the first one's always the toughest....
Yardbarker
Dan Orlovsky claps back at critics of Colts' Jeff Saturday
Dan Orlovsky has clapped back at critics of Jeff Saturday after the interim head coach guided the Indianapolis Colts to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. "You talk about an inexperienced, entitled, embarrassing win for Jeff Saturday," Orlovsky said during Monday's edition of the ESPN "First Take" program, as shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "Good for Jeff Saturday. There was a lot of noise around Jeff Saturday this past week."
Ex-Colts coach Frank Reich puts $1.9 million Indy home for sale five days after firing
Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich put his $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street up for sale just five days after the team fired him and brought in former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach. According to records from MIBOR, the 7,848-square-foot home owned by Frank M. Reich and wife Linda, was listed Saturday Nov. 12 and that same day had a sale pending. Reich was fired by the Colts Nov. 7. ...
What Jeff Saturday Told Colts After Taking Job As Interim Coach
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a rollercoaster week, but things are starting to look up. Saturday was named Indy’s interim coach on Nov. 7, shortly after the Colts fired previous head coach Frank Reich following a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Despite having zero previous experience at the college or professional level, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay tabbed Saturday as the man for the job and handed the reigns over to him.
Colts owner Jim Irsay take Al Davis-inspired victory lap after Jeff Saturday's debut win
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took considerable heat last week for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Now he's enjoy the fruits of his Week 10 success. Saturday took over an NFL locker room midseason having never coached in any capacity at the NFL or college level. He did so while the Colts bypassed candidates on staff with actual qualifications for the job in a league that preaches meritocracy as minority candidates are regularly bypassed for opportunities. Much of the criticism was justified.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard’s Season Over, but Colts Will Be Fine
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard's season-ending back surgery and why the defense is still in good shape. After crunching the tape from Colts-Las Vegas Raiders, Zach also talks about what he thought about offensive playcaller...
WTHR
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's win over the Raiders on Nov. 13, the NFL announced Wednesday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, also registering two receptions for 16 yards. His...
