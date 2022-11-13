ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NESN

Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win

Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Dan Orlovsky claps back at critics of Colts' Jeff Saturday

Dan Orlovsky has clapped back at critics of Jeff Saturday after the interim head coach guided the Indianapolis Colts to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. "You talk about an inexperienced, entitled, embarrassing win for Jeff Saturday," Orlovsky said during Monday's edition of the ESPN "First Take" program, as shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "Good for Jeff Saturday. There was a lot of noise around Jeff Saturday this past week."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Ex-Colts coach Frank Reich puts $1.9 million Indy home for sale five days after firing

Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich put his $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street up for sale just five days after the team fired him and brought in former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach. According to records from MIBOR, the 7,848-square-foot home owned by Frank M. Reich and wife Linda, was listed Saturday Nov. 12 and that same day had a sale pending. Reich was fired by the Colts Nov. 7. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

What Jeff Saturday Told Colts After Taking Job As Interim Coach

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a rollercoaster week, but things are starting to look up. Saturday was named Indy’s interim coach on Nov. 7, shortly after the Colts fired previous head coach Frank Reich following a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Despite having zero previous experience at the college or professional level, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay tabbed Saturday as the man for the job and handed the reigns over to him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
960 The Ref

Colts owner Jim Irsay take Al Davis-inspired victory lap after Jeff Saturday's debut win

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took considerable heat last week for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Now he's enjoy the fruits of his Week 10 success. Saturday took over an NFL locker room midseason having never coached in any capacity at the NFL or college level. He did so while the Colts bypassed candidates on staff with actual qualifications for the job in a league that preaches meritocracy as minority candidates are regularly bypassed for opportunities. Much of the criticism was justified.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard’s Season Over, but Colts Will Be Fine

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard's season-ending back surgery and why the defense is still in good shape. After crunching the tape from Colts-Las Vegas Raiders, Zach also talks about what he thought about offensive playcaller...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

