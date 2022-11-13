Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Top punter, dual-threat offense lead way for Rutgers vs. Penn State football
Riding a two-game win streak, Penn State will look to close out its road schedule on a high note against Rutgers this Saturday. The Scarlet Knights have come a long way since compiling a combined 3-21 record over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, appearing in their first bowl game since 2014 last season.
Can Penn State Football still finish with a top ten recruiting class?
Penn State football is in the process of stacking as many top ten recruiting classes as it can. The 2023 recruiting cycle is nearing the end, meaning it’s crunch time for the Penn State Football staff. While there are still two regular season games to be played, some of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State moves up to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff ranking
Penn State keeps climbing in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions jumped up to No. 11 in Tuesday night's rankings, a three-spot jump from last week's No. 14 slot, after throttling Maryland 30-0. James Franklin's team has continued to rise in the rankings since debuting at No. 15...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey continues push for NCAA Tournament Championship
In her 36 seasons leading Penn State, coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has yet to lead the Nittany Lions to a National Championship. Now, her team is one game away from playing for its first title. The blue and white will face North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament semifinals on Friday in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll accepts invite to Hula Bowl
Postseason all-star game acceptance is beginning, and a Penn State player has already cemented his name among the participants for one. Long snapper Chris Stoll, who on Monday was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award — annually given to the nation’s top long snapper — has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Hula Bowl.
Penn State's James Franklin Shares an Early Senior Day Request
Penn State coach James Franklin rarely looks ahead on the schedule. But he did Tuesday to make a request. Franklin peeked past Saturday's visit to Rutgers toward Penn State's Nov. 26 Senior Day game against Michigan State. It will mark quarterback Sean Clifford's last game at Beaver Stadium, and Franklin wants fans to come cheering.
Digital Collegian
Film Review | Breaking down Penn State football’s effective pass rush against Maryland
The story of Penn State football over the past two weeks of play has been the Nittany Lions’ pass rush. The blue and white has been able to get to the opposing quarterback at a much higher success rate as well as tackling opposing ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage.
Digital Collegian
‘Those dudes are all in’ | Penn State men’s basketball vets help freshmen develop ahead of 1st road game
With Penn State making its first Charleston Classic appearance since 2014, the depth and leadership the squad possesses has it fit for a run against some of the nation's top programs. After a 68-62 win against Butler on Monday night, the blue and white is 3-0, its best since the...
Digital Collegian
Coming off a home sweep of Brown, No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey looks to take down No. 6 Yale
After sweeping unranked Brown, Penn State will face a much tougher ECAC team this weekend. The No. 11 blue and white travels to New Haven, Connecticut, for a two-game series with No. 6 Yale, beginning Friday. Penn State is coming off a two-game sweep of the Bears, shutting them out...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees several Nittany Lions creep up Intermat rankings after strong start
After a dominant opening-night performance against Lock Haven, Penn State wrestling saw several of its younger wrestlers begin to slowly move up Intermat's NCAA wrestling rankings. At 141 pounds, junior Beau Bartlett moved from No. 13 to No. 11 after posting a straightforward 10-0 major decision in his first bout...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s Manny Diaz nominated for Broyles Award
The Broyles Award is given out to college football’s best assistant coach. One of Penn State’s coordinators was among the nominees for the award announced on Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was listed on the award nominations, which was released on the award’s Twitter account. Diaz has...
Digital Collegian
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball to play exhibition match against Penn State women's volleyball in 2023
While being recognized as hosting some of the best collegiate talent in America, Penn State women's volleyball is set to host Athletes Unlimited in the spring at Rec Hall. In the exhibition match, the Nittany Lions will go up against some of the best professionals in the world and will face some familiar faces to the program.
Digital Collegian
Jake Pinegar, Nick Singleton win Big Ten weekly honors for Penn State football
Penn State grabbed a pair of weekly Big Ten honors on Monday. Kicker Jake Pinegar was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for the first time in his career. Running back Nick Singleton won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.
Digital Collegian
Chase McLane’s return ‘brings confidence’ to Penn State men’s hockey lineup
Penn State fans have little to complain about so far this season. At 10-2, the No. 6 Nittany Lions have hit the ground running, taking down every team they’ve faced at least once and beating two of the three top-ranked teams in the nation. The blue and white has...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gains commitment from 2023 walk-on offensive lineman
Penn State had a player leave its roster Monday morning and had a new player commit Monday night. Offensive lineman Liam Powers announced he has committed to Penn State and will be a walk-on for the class of 2023. Powers is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound Pennsylvania talent and played at Central...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football freshman offensive lineman Maleek McNeil no longer with program
Penn State lost another member of the 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning. Nittany Lion true-freshman offensive lineman Maleek McNeil is no longer with the program. His official roster page no longer exists on the Penn State Athletics website. McNeil was a 3-star recruit out of Cortlandt Manor, New York,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball reveals full schedule ahead of 2023 season
Penn State men’s volleyball has released its schedule for 2023. The Nittany Lions’ home-opener will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. against Daemen University. The schedule includes 27 games in total with the season-opener taking place on Jan. 6 on the road against Central State. Notable home...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Sean Clifford deserves your respect
Let’s be Frank, Sean Clifford deserves a lot more respect than he gets — and that has almost nothing to do with his on-field performance this season. Clifford set the all-time record for career passing yards at Penn State on Saturday against Maryland, passing Trace McSorley. He currently sits at 10,023 yards and has three games left in his career to keep climbing.
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball Picks Up Vote in AP Top 25
Penn State men’s basketball will head into Monday night’s contest against Butler with at least passing Top 25 recognition as the Nittany Lions picked up one vote in the latest AP Poll released on Monday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now one of eight Big Ten teams represented in the poll with Indiana, Illinois and Michigan the only teams in the actual Top 25 coming in at No. 12, No. 19 and No. 20 respectively.
Digital Collegian
Freshman Kebba Njie helps Penn State men’s basketball keep Butler standout Manny Bates in check
Three games into the season, Penn State freshman Kebba Njie faced his first big-man test in the form of senior center Manny Bates. Bates played for three years at NC State before transferring to Butler in the offseason, and he had 16 points in the 68-62 loss Monday night. “Manny...
Comments / 0