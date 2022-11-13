ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll accepts invite to Hula Bowl

Postseason all-star game acceptance is beginning, and a Penn State player has already cemented his name among the participants for one. Long snapper Chris Stoll, who on Monday was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award — annually given to the nation’s top long snapper — has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Hula Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football’s Manny Diaz nominated for Broyles Award

The Broyles Award is given out to college football’s best assistant coach. One of Penn State’s coordinators was among the nominees for the award announced on Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was listed on the award nominations, which was released on the award’s Twitter account. Diaz has...
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's volleyball reveals full schedule ahead of 2023 season

Penn State men’s volleyball has released its schedule for 2023. The Nittany Lions’ home-opener will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. against Daemen University. The schedule includes 27 games in total with the season-opener taking place on Jan. 6 on the road against Central State. Notable home...
Digital Collegian

Let’s be Frank | Sean Clifford deserves your respect

Let’s be Frank, Sean Clifford deserves a lot more respect than he gets — and that has almost nothing to do with his on-field performance this season. Clifford set the all-time record for career passing yards at Penn State on Saturday against Maryland, passing Trace McSorley. He currently sits at 10,023 yards and has three games left in his career to keep climbing.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Men’s Basketball Picks Up Vote in AP Top 25

Penn State men’s basketball will head into Monday night’s contest against Butler with at least passing Top 25 recognition as the Nittany Lions picked up one vote in the latest AP Poll released on Monday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now one of eight Big Ten teams represented in the poll with Indiana, Illinois and Michigan the only teams in the actual Top 25 coming in at No. 12, No. 19 and No. 20 respectively.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy