Eddie Jackson on the officiating in Bears' loss to Lions: 'Some of the calls were kind of BS'
Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn appeared to have a pivotal interception early in the fourth quarter that could’ve all but sealed a victory for his team Sunday, but it was negated by a penalty in Chicago’s eventual 31-30 loss to Detroit.
Justin Fields Keeps Breaking Bears Records But He Doesn't Care
Fields: I don't care about records, I just want to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past month, Justin Fields has been spectacular. I mean that in the truest sense of the word. When he takes off for 60+ yard touchdowns or when he hits deep balls with pinpoint accuracy, it’s a sight to behold. Jaw-dropping stuff. It’s gotten to the point that no matter what kind of trouble Fields faces, the question isn’t if Fields can extend the play, it’s how he’ll extend the play.
Detroit News
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up
Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
Bears' Matt Eberflus: Jack Sanborn Interception ‘Game Changer' for Growth
How one play was 'game changer' for Sanborn's growth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn impressed his coaches and teammates with a solid performance in his first NFL start against the Dolphins last week. Start No. 2 was even better. Sanborn continued to show that he knows what...
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
Chicago Bears Injury Report, David Montgomery Misses Practice
Montgomery misses Bears practice for personal reason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after putting Khalil Herbert on injured reserve with a hip injury, David Montgomery missed Bears practice due to a personal reason. If Montgomery isn't able to return for the Falcons game it would be a...
Bears Sign Taco Charlton Off of Saints Practice Squad
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad.
Bears Overreactions: Will Cole Kmet Be Better Than Travis Kelce?
Bears overreactions: Will Kmet be better than Kelce, Kittle? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears went into last week with high hopes they could topple the lowly Detroit Lions. The Bears were on track through three quarters, but a fourth-quarter meltdown saw them lose their sixth game in their last seven tries and fall to 3-7 on the season.
Bears' Justin Fields Wins NFL FedEx Ground Player of the Week
Fields wins NFL FedEx ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields won the NFL FedEx ground player of the week award for his performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions on the ground, Fields ran for 147 yards...
Jared Goff: Lions 'can do some damage now'
They have clawed out of last place in the NFC North and are two games back in the final NFC playoff race, albeit with five teams ahead of them.
MLive.com
As Lions join playoff chase, Rams’ first-round pick now higher than their own
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions’ two-game winning streak has propelled them from the No. 1 overall pick to the outskirts of the playoff race. They trail San Francisco by just 1.5 games for the final playoff spot in the NFC, pending how the 49ers fare against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Jack Sanborn Appeciating Moment Playing in Bears Defense
Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
NFL to Honor John Madden by Starting Annual Thanksgiving Tradition
From awarding victory turkey legs to the star players to being the voice on the NFL’s biggest Thanksgiving Day games for years, John Madden was synonymous with the holiday he so adored. The NFL is making that a lasting tribute by honoring the late broadcaster by launching the “John...
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
Bulls-Pelicans Injury Report Lists Zion Williamson, Coby White Out
Zion Williamson, Coby White out for Bulls vs. Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls will catch a shorthanded Pelicans team in Wednesday's matchup in New Orleans. Star forward Zion Williamson, according to the team's latest injury report update, will miss the contest with a right foot...
