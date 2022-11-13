ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCSO investigating deadly drive-by shooting

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one person Sunday.

According to CCSO, a 16-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at Colleton County Medical Center early Sunday morning.

Reports say the victim was dropped off by an unknown subject.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Deputies learned that two additional drive-by shootings happened after this initial incident. One shooting on Keegan Road and one shooting on Hope Plantation Road left a male injured.

Detectives are investigating whether these shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211.

