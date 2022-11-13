ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Structure fire in Sheboygan County leaves two dogs dead

By Della Whittaker
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
A residential structure fire in Sheboygan County has left two dogs dead due to smoke inhalation, and displaced two people.

In a release from the City of Sheboygan Fire Department, dispatch received a report at 1:43 p.m. on Nov. 12 of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.

Fire units on the scene found an active fire in a stairwell, which was quickly extinguished.

While checking for remaining hot spots, two dogs were found in the house that had died from smoke inhalation.

No injuries were reported, two residents were displaced who lived upstairs, but the downstairs residents were able to preoccupy the home.

It is estimated the fire caused $25,000 worth of damages, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Floral shop fire at Milwaukee strip mall, no injuries

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at a strip mall on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. Officials said the call came in around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke – but no visible fire – at EBS Floral Shop near Teutonia and Florist.
whbl.com

Shots Fired, 22-Year-Old in Custody

Gunfire rang out near the Oscar on Sheboygan’s south side on Monday evening, but nobody was injured. Sheboygan Police say they got the report of a disturbance in the 1500 Block of Espy Way just before 6 p.m. As officers were responding, the suspect, a 22-year-old woman, discharged the firearm and was taken into custody on numerous charges. The investigation is ongoing, however police say that there’s no danger to the public.
WBAY Green Bay

Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
