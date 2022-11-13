ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

SUNDAY NOIRE: How To Recover From Financial Infidelity

By MadameNoire
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wX5Er_0j9LFy2600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EL0jh_0j9LFy2600

Source: dragana991 / Getty

Late-night secret Internet activity, hiding mail and sneaking around; these are all a part of cheating – financial cheating, to be precise. In order for a couple to build a bright future together, they need to be on the same page about finances, including spending, income and debt. However, just because someone says they agree with the plan doesn’t mean that they’re abiding by it.

According to a poll by CreditCards.com, well over a third of people in serious relationships admitted to some form of financial infidelity. The most common types include spending more than a partner is okay with, keeping secret debt and having a credit card or checking or saving account that a partner doesn’t know about.

Nearly half of the respondents state financial cheating is just as bad as physical cheating and some even said that it’s worse. The reality is that, depending on the severity of the financial cheating, it’s a type of indiscretion that can alter the future of a couple’s life forever – even if they don’t stay together. The decisions your partner makes with your shared money can affect you, long after you split. And that is one of the reasons financial cheating hurts so badly. If you’ve experienced it, but you want to make it work with a partner, knowing how to move forward can be difficult. You can recover from financial infidelity, but it will be a process. Here’s how to take the first steps.

Understand Why The Financial Cheating Happened

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJh1x_0j9LFy2600

Source: Hero Images Inc / Getty

Assessing the financial damage and working on mitigating it is an important first step. However, if you don’t get to the root of why the behavior happened, it could happen again. Have an open discussion about the feelings or worries that led to this behavior. According to the CreditCards.com poll, the most common reasons for financial cheating include:

  • Never discussing money in the first place. The issue just “never came up” according to 31 percent of respondents, pointing to a greater need for communication in the relationship.
  • A need for control. Thirty percent of respondents lied about money as a way of feeling in control of it.
  • Shame over financial competency. Twenty-five percent of respondents said that they kept money secrets because they felt embarrassed about how they’d handled finances.
  • Distrust of their partner. Fourteen percent of financial cheaters stated that they didn’t trust their partner with money.
  • Lack of faith in the relationship. Another fourteen percent financially cheated because they didn’t believe the relationship would last.
  • Addiction. Thirteen percent have an addiction related to money, such as spending or gambling.

You might consider involving a professional to guide the discussion. There are financial therapists who specialize in helping individuals and couples develop healthy relationships with money.

If your partner does struggle with a gambling or spending addiction, joining a group such as gamblers anonymous or a shopping addiction support group can be an important ongoing part of the healing.

Comments / 0

Related
Madame Noire

Is It Possible To Recover From Infidelity In Your Relationship

If your long-term partner has cheated on you, then you might be experiencing some of the worst pain a person can go through. According to PsychCentral, suffering infidelity is so traumatic that it can cause symptoms in line with post-traumatic stress disorder. Just when you’re reeling from the extreme heartache of betrayal, you’re then forced to make one of the toughest decisions: whether or not to stay with the cheater. Infidelity is, unfortunately, common. It’s difficult to pin down exactly how many couples go through it, perhaps because not all cheaters confess, not all who are cheated on open up about it, and people have different definitions of cheating. The Institute For Family Studies reports that 16 percent of married people in America have cheated on their spouse.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: Recover From a Narcissistic Relationship

Narcissistic relationships can be very damaging to the victims. The person in this kind of relationship may manipulate you and take control of your life. Moreover, these relationships may cost you your self-esteem, material belongings, and relationships with friends. It's important to know how to recover from a narcissistic relationship.
psychologytoday.com

Why Relationships Fail

Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
B.Karl

Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt

This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.
psychologytoday.com

Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity

Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
Washington Examiner

The monetary magic of marriage

It is generally known that married people are wealthier than single people. But as the number of cohabiting couples rises, where do they fit in on the wealth spectrum?. Not much wealthier than single people, it turns out. According to data from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, married couples between the ages of 25 and 34 have a median net worth of $68,210. For cohabitating couples, it is $17,372, and for those who are single, it is $7,341.
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy