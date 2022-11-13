ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man in Texas arrested in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who fell asleep in the driver’s seat of a car, was arrested Tuesday night after being found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills and a handgun.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz when patrol officers approached a car that was stopped facing against traffic with the engine running at 10:30 p.m. at the 100 block of Locust in south-central El Paso.

Fentanyl, gun, ammunition and cash seized by EPPD on traffic search (Courtesy EPPD)

According to the El Paso Police Department, Muniz was asleep in the driver’s seat holding a gun in his hand. He was awakened by the officers, ordered out of his vehicle and found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills.

Muniz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He is facing charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon and under a bond of $202,000.

Trey Glasco
3d ago

Warn your kids about the dangers of these drugs. I know several parents whom have lost their children that had no history of drug abuse.

4 Ever ✌
3d ago

It's a Good Opportunity to Make an Example of This Fool ! Throw The Key! Give Him a Life Sentence! That will make the Peddlers Think Twice!! if his willing to Harm ..Why not be Harmed ? God bless America!!

elate-08fifth
2d ago

Chemical warfare against the USA by China and Mexico, yet we do nothing but stick our noses into other people's wars.

