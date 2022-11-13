ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Man dies in Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man died in a Tulsa County crash early Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The 25-year-old man from Checotah was driving on US-64 near 157th East Ave, just east of Bixby when he left the road, struck a stop sign and struck a tree, troopers said.

The man was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

