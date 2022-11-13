Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Raymond Eugene Mitchell
Raymond Eugene Mitchell, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. Raymond was born the son of Rex G. and Mary (Dillamon) Mitchell on July 10, 1942, at the farm home of his grandparents, George and Alva Mitchell in Livingston County, Missouri. He was the firstborn of five children. He attended Green School for his first 8 years, Tina Avalon School for his freshman year, and grades 10-12 at Chillicothe High School, graduating with the class of 1960.
Obituary & Services: Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon
Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon, 98, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home. He was born on August 18, 1924, in Mercer County, Missouri the son of Perry M. and Audie E. (Clark) Coon. Gene graduated from Princeton High School in 1942....
Obituary & Services: Esther Marie (Boruff) Ricketts
Esther Marie Boruff Ricketts of Trenton, Missouri died on November 15, 2022, after bravely enduring the effects of a stroke in April. She was born to the late Eleanor Irene Dodson Boruff and Martin Goff Boruff on June 24, 1928, in Monmouth, Illinois. On May 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, Doyle Ricketts.
Firings, corruption accusations create turmoil at struggling north Missouri hospital
MEMPHIS, Missouri – Joni Lloyd was in her pajamas when the call came. Lori Fulk, chair of the Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors, was calling. She asked Lloyd, the vice-chair, to come to her house to talk. When Lloyd arrived the evening of Aug. 15, she found Fulk was not alone. An emergency […] The post Firings, corruption accusations create turmoil at struggling north Missouri hospital appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
Obituary & Services: Dale Edwin Mitchell
Dale Edwin Mitchell, 98, Bethany, MO., passed away on November 13, 2022. He was born on September 24, 1924, in Green City, MO, the son of Harry and Emma Mitchell. On August 9, 1947, he married Doris Louise (Vance) Mitchell, in Kirksville, MO; and they had six children. In June...
Main Street Chillicothe to host “Kid’s Christmas”
Main Street Chillicothe will host Kid’s Christmas at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm. Children are invited to come shop for their loved ones. Helper elves will be on hand to assist little shoppers and downtown merchants will be set up, and have specially-priced gifts under $15 for purchase. Those attending can make a Christmas card while purchases are being wrapped for free. The event runs from 4:00-6:00 p.m. for those aged 4 to14 years old.
Ten rural Missouri hospitals closed since 2012, Scotland County hopes to avoid that fate
(Missouri Independent) – In March, Scotland County Hospital’s auditors delivered a stark warning. After five consecutive years of losses, only federal COVID-19 payments received over the previous year had kept the 25-bed hospital’s bank account solvent. In the fiscal years covered by the audit, accounting firm BKD...
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
Landes Oil on 28th Street in Trenton to host Coffee With a Cop
The Trenton Police Department’s next Coffee with A Cop will be held on November 16th. The event will be at Landes Oil at 1841 East 28th Street from 7 to 9 a.m. Community members can introduce themselves to and talk with members of the Trenton Police Department. Attendees can ask questions about the department, special programs, and law enforcement in general.
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
Signs and grants hot topics at meeting of the Trenton City Council
A request was made Monday night for the Trenton City Council to consider a financial pledge to go toward a potential grant that would fund numerous directional (or way-finding) signs for Trenton. The Missouri Department of Economic Development will be accepting tourism grant applications for ARPA funds which is the...
Schedule updated for Christmas festivities in Trenton
Musical performances have been moved indoors on the night of December 2nd, in conjunction with other Trenton Christmas activities. An updated but tentative itinerary has been released regarding the schedule. The evening begins with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge on Main Street from 4:30 until 7 pm. Entries...
Rollover crash west of Novinger sends Greencastle man to hospital
A single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning in western Adair County has injured a Greencastle resident five miles west of Novinger. Seventy-one-year-old Robert Wernert was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. The westbound pickup traveled off Highway 6, struck a tree, overturned,...
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
Railway crossing on Livingston County Route K in Chula to close
The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. All work is...
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
Police ask for help locating missing Macon teen
MACON – The Macon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Brittany Davis, 17, was reportedly last seen in Macon early Tuesday morning. According to the Facebook post from the police department, she is 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds. Anyone with information is...
Scammers calling Trenton residents, claiming to be from Trenton Municipal Utilities
The City of Trenton reports it has been made aware of a scam involving calls that claim to be from Trenton Municipal Utilities. The city advises that the calls come from an automated system that tells customers their bills are delinquent and to press a button to pay or leave information.
