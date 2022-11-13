ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Jus4Net

A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed

There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
AccuWeather

Martin becomes 7th hurricane of Atlantic season

Martin strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane over the open waters of the northern Atlantic on Wednesday morning, joining Lisa which had become a hurricane in the western Caribbean only hours earlier. Meanwhile, a new tropical threat may arise along the southeastern coast of the United States next week. Unlike...
People

2 Rare November Hurricanes Formed in the Atlantic — And Another Storm Could Be on the Way

Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize on Wednesday as Hurricane Martin gathered steam in the Northern Atlantic Hurricane season may officially be winding down, but this week, there have been two storms in the Atlantic, with another storm system developing. On Wednesday, Hurricane Lisa made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Belize, the same day Hurricane Martin was upgraded to hurricane status, marking the third time in history that two simultaneous hurricanes were recorded in the Atlantic in November, according to USA Today. Lisa, which was downgraded...
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Storm Nicole: Building submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach

A building was submerged by water after partly collapsing into the ocean as Storm Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday.Footage from Daytona Beach shows a public toilet facility leaning into the water as waves rolled up the road.Nicole made landfall early on Thursday (10 November) as a Category 1 hurricane but was soon downgraded back to a tropical storm by the National Weather Service.It still ripped through coastal areas bringing sustained winds near 70 mph, with higher gusts.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaHertforshire police commissioner says officers ‘got it wrong’ arresting LBC reporterMigrants wave ‘help’ signs from rescue ship after being blocked from disembarking
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Storm Nicole: Moment 18ft wave dwarfs fishing pier

A huge 18ft wave crashed over a fishing pier in Florida hours before Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday (10 November).Footage shows the 976ft long Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, located close to Fort Lauderdale, dwarfed amid a rare November storm.More than 100,000 customers were left without power across Florida early on Thursday, shortly after the hurricane made landfall.The National Weather Service has warned that strong winds, dangerous waves and heavy rains will continue over a large area, despite Nicole being weakened back into a tropical storm.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach amid Storm NicoleTropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
The Independent

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine

Tropical Storm Nicole has sent floodwater gushing through coastal areas of Florida as strong winds and rain hammered the area. This video shows vehicles navigating pooling water in downtown St Augustine on the northeast coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, 9 November, as it progresses toward the US.Floridians were also warned of dangerous storm surges on Thursday, which will also impact coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...

