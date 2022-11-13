Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Hurricane Nicole Videos Show 'Unreal' Daytona Beach Destruction
Videos of homes that have been washed away as a result of Hurricane Nicole have also begun circulating on social media.
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
Florida, Gulf Coast see record freezing temperatures from cold front
Cold weather and snow are forecast across the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast regions through Friday as record warmth comes to an end over the Northwest.
A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed
There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
Martin becomes 7th hurricane of Atlantic season
Martin strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane over the open waters of the northern Atlantic on Wednesday morning, joining Lisa which had become a hurricane in the western Caribbean only hours earlier. Meanwhile, a new tropical threat may arise along the southeastern coast of the United States next week. Unlike...
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Severe weather set to impact the central U.S. Monday will bring risks of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.
Were Sharks In Florida Street After Hurricane Nicole? New Video Emerges
During Hurricane Ian, a man videoed what appeared to be a shark flopping around in his neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers amid severe storm surge.
2 Rare November Hurricanes Formed in the Atlantic — And Another Storm Could Be on the Way
Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize on Wednesday as Hurricane Martin gathered steam in the Northern Atlantic Hurricane season may officially be winding down, but this week, there have been two storms in the Atlantic, with another storm system developing. On Wednesday, Hurricane Lisa made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Belize, the same day Hurricane Martin was upgraded to hurricane status, marking the third time in history that two simultaneous hurricanes were recorded in the Atlantic in November, according to USA Today. Lisa, which was downgraded...
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
Storm Nicole: Building submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach
A building was submerged by water after partly collapsing into the ocean as Storm Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday.Footage from Daytona Beach shows a public toilet facility leaning into the water as waves rolled up the road.Nicole made landfall early on Thursday (10 November) as a Category 1 hurricane but was soon downgraded back to a tropical storm by the National Weather Service.It still ripped through coastal areas bringing sustained winds near 70 mph, with higher gusts.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaHertforshire police commissioner says officers ‘got it wrong’ arresting LBC reporterMigrants wave ‘help’ signs from rescue ship after being blocked from disembarking
Nicole strengthens to a tropical storm, NC impacts begin Thursday
The latest track for Tropical Storm Nicole sends the storm right across North Carolina later this week. Nicole strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday and will bring heavy rain to N.C. by Friday. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday the storm was 350 miles northeast of the Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth...
Storm Nicole: Moment 18ft wave dwarfs fishing pier
A huge 18ft wave crashed over a fishing pier in Florida hours before Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday (10 November).Footage shows the 976ft long Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, located close to Fort Lauderdale, dwarfed amid a rare November storm.More than 100,000 customers were left without power across Florida early on Thursday, shortly after the hurricane made landfall.The National Weather Service has warned that strong winds, dangerous waves and heavy rains will continue over a large area, despite Nicole being weakened back into a tropical storm.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach amid Storm NicoleTropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine
Tropical Storm Lisa Nears Hurricane Strength, Landfall Wednesday Afternoon
The latest advisory Tuesday night has Lisa at 70 mph, just shy of a Category 1 storm and gaining strength.
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Atlantic Storm With Cyclone Potential Has New York, East Coast in Its Path
Residents in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and throughout New England are in the five-day outlook.
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine
Tropical Storm Nicole has sent floodwater gushing through coastal areas of Florida as strong winds and rain hammered the area. This video shows vehicles navigating pooling water in downtown St Augustine on the northeast coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, 9 November, as it progresses toward the US.Floridians were also warned of dangerous storm surges on Thursday, which will also impact coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida
First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday
We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
See why Hurricane Nicole's expected landfall will be historic
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the latest forecast for Hurricane Nicole as the category 1 storm approaches the coast of Florida.
Comments / 0