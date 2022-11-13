Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He Was Screaming At Matt LaFleur During Cowboys Game
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset on the sidelines Sunday. In a story that seems to reemerge every couple of weeks, Rodgers again is facing criticism after cameras caught the quarterback screaming at head coach Matt LaFleur in the ...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Eagles Released Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor move after suffering their first loss of the season. As noted by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Eagles released wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad. Tate never suited up for the Eagles. A seventh-round pick in 2018, Tate recorded 799...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
49ers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Afternoon
The San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Legendary NFL Star Is Furious With Herschel Walker
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker turned U.S. Senate candidate is set for a runoff in Georgia next month. Walker, one of the best players in college football history, failed to get 50 percent of the vote, but so did his opponent, Raphael Warnock. So, both candidates are heading for...
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference. "I'm sorry for being emotional....
Look: Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott On Sunday
It was a tough night for Michael Irvin's Cowboys in their 31-28 overtime loss to the struggling Packers. Dallas gave up a 14-point lead to Aaron Rodgers and Co. in the fourth quarter and it wasn't a great night for Dak Prescott either. On Sunday, Playmaker took aim at his...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"
As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win. Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."
Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
Bill Belichick cited a Bills-Vikings controversy to explain why he favors an NFL rule change
"I don’t see why those plays can’t be reviewed." The Bruins defeated the Canucks 5-2 on Sunday. Boston is now 14-2-0 to open the season. The Celtics will face the Thunder at home tonight at 7:30 p.m. And after being on a bye week this past weekend, the...
Sean Payton Is Trending After The Cowboys' Loss On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys' 6-2 start to the 2022 regular season mostly quieted the Sean Payton talk, but all of that changed on Sunday evening. Dallas fell to Green Bay - which had lost five straight games - in Lambeau on Sunday. The Cowboys lost to the Packers, 31-28, in overtime.
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Troy Aikman Shared Heartbreaking Family News Monday Night
On Monday night, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman called an NFC East battle between the Commanders and Eagles for ESPN. He did this despite dealing with the loss of his mother. Last week, Aikman announced that his mother, Charlyn Aikman, passed away. "I’ve always believed there are angels among us....
NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Date Photos
Gisele Bundchen has a new man in her life. According to reports from Page Six and TMZ Sports, the supermodel was spotted on an apparent date with an MMA instructor over the weekend. Bundchen, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, was spotted with her kids, as well. "Gisele Bündchen...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
652K+
Followers
83K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 3