The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Afternoon

The San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Is Furious With Herschel Walker

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker turned U.S. Senate candidate is set for a runoff in Georgia next month. Walker, one of the best players in college football history, failed to get 50 percent of the vote, but so did his opponent, Raphael Warnock. So, both candidates are heading for...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50

A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference. "I'm sorry for being emotional....
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"

As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win. Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shared Heartbreaking Family News Monday Night

On Monday night, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman called an NFC East battle between the Commanders and Eagles for ESPN. He did this despite dealing with the loss of his mother. Last week, Aikman announced that his mother, Charlyn Aikman, passed away. "I’ve always believed there are angels among us....
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Date Photos

Gisele Bundchen has a new man in her life. According to reports from Page Six and TMZ Sports, the supermodel was spotted on an apparent date with an MMA instructor over the weekend. Bundchen, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, was spotted with her kids, as well. "Gisele Bündchen...




