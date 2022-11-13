Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
High School State Football Quarterfinal Matchups
The first round of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) state high school football playoffs are in the books. Chiawana, Kennewick and DeSales picked up wins to advance to the quarterfinals. The Riverhawks will host Emerald Ridge on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium. The Lions will...
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
Colton stifles Gold Beach 12-0 in 2A football quarterfinals
Vikings advance to first semifinal in nearly 40 years behind second straight playoff shutout.Defense reigned supreme in a contest between two of the top-scoring 2A teams in the state on Saturday. Hosting the Gold Beach Panthers at Viking Stadium, the Colton football team put on a defensive clinic to win 12-0, holding their second straight playoff opponent scoreless while advancing to the program's first state semifinal appearance since 1984. "I think we're all in awe right now," Colton head coach Jason Stewart said. "They believe, and we're just coaching them hard, and that's it." No. 3 Colton (10-1) and...
Scappoose High School Indians edge closer to championship game
The Indians squeaked out a 28-27 overtime victory Saturday, Nov. 12, against Mazama High and will now face Estacada.The Scappoose High School Indians are a win away from appearing in the state championship game. Scappoose scored a stunning 28-27 overtime victory over the Mazama High School Vikings in Klamath Falls on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. Mazama opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run by Tyson Van Gastel. The Indians followed shortly with a pass completion from Max Nowlin to D'Angelo Macedo-Becker, who scored the touchdown. In the second quarter, Trevor Anderson ran for...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford High volleyball moves on in state championships
Hanford High beat the Colusa High Redhawks 3-2 on Thursday night to advance to the next round of playoff games in the state volleyball championships. Hanford then beat Willows (CA) Saturday by a score of 3-2. The Lady Pups will advance to the next round with a game against Berean...
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: High School fall sports wrap up for PA, Sequim
FEDERAL WAY — It was an unbelievable three days for the Port Angeles Roughriders swim team at the WIAA State Swim and Dive Meet in Federal Way. Sally Coles’ Roughriders finished with a 5th-place team trophy out of 42 schools. In the 11 swim events, the Roughriders brought home 15 individual medals. The old “sea captain” senior Mackenzie DuBois brought home two, 3rd-place medals. DuBois was 3rd in the 100 butterfly and was part of the 400 free style relay team that placed 3rd with teammates Harper McGuire, Yau Fu and Danika Asgeirsson. In the 200-medley relay, the Roughriders placed 8th with Brooke St Louis, Rachel Cooper, Yau Fu and Lizzy Shaw. The Roughriders finished 5th in the 200 free style relay with Lizzy Shaw, Danika Asgeirsson, Harper McGuire and Mackenzie DuBois. In the 100-back stroke, Danika Asgeirsson placed 8th. Other swimmers who placed in the top 15 in individual events were: Sara Wilson, Yau Fu, and Harper McGuire. In diving, Grace Possinger finished 15th and Lynzee Reid finished 22nd. It was a special year for these outstanding student athletes in the pool and the classroom and were great representatives for Port Angeles high school and the city of Port Angeles.
Three Aberdeen Bobcats named to 2A Evergreen All-Conference golf team
MVP — Von Wasson, jr., Centralia. Von Wasson, jr., Centralia; Ben Halverstadt, soph., WF West; Luke Fenner, sr., Black Hills; Gabe Johnston, jr., Tumwater; Holmes Waltermire, sr., Shelton; Braeden Konrad, fr., Tumwater; Kaden Clark, sr., Tumwater. Second Team. Charlie Ancich, jr., Aberdeen; Reagan Broom, sr., Tumwater; Landen Baydo, soph.,...
Meet the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week (Nov. 7-13)
Here are the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week for Nov. 7-13 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. Photo by Taylor ...
