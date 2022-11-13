FEDERAL WAY — It was an unbelievable three days for the Port Angeles Roughriders swim team at the WIAA State Swim and Dive Meet in Federal Way. Sally Coles’ Roughriders finished with a 5th-place team trophy out of 42 schools. In the 11 swim events, the Roughriders brought home 15 individual medals. The old “sea captain” senior Mackenzie DuBois brought home two, 3rd-place medals. DuBois was 3rd in the 100 butterfly and was part of the 400 free style relay team that placed 3rd with teammates Harper McGuire, Yau Fu and Danika Asgeirsson. In the 200-medley relay, the Roughriders placed 8th with Brooke St Louis, Rachel Cooper, Yau Fu and Lizzy Shaw. The Roughriders finished 5th in the 200 free style relay with Lizzy Shaw, Danika Asgeirsson, Harper McGuire and Mackenzie DuBois. In the 100-back stroke, Danika Asgeirsson placed 8th. Other swimmers who placed in the top 15 in individual events were: Sara Wilson, Yau Fu, and Harper McGuire. In diving, Grace Possinger finished 15th and Lynzee Reid finished 22nd. It was a special year for these outstanding student athletes in the pool and the classroom and were great representatives for Port Angeles high school and the city of Port Angeles.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO