Paul Nicholls is on an exceptional run of form at present and Kandoo Kid could be another on the Ditcheat scoresheet at Ascot. The six-year-old won one of his three bumpers starts in the 2020-21 season and looked a fine recruit to the hurdling ranks last October when winning over the same two miles he faces here. Shallwehaveonemore, who is now rated 133, was back in second that day before going on to win by 20 lengths at Sandown and come close to Grade Two glory, while five of those who finished behind have subsequently gone on to win at least once, giving the form an incredibly solid look.

12 HOURS AGO