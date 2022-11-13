Read full article on original website
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Portland Updates: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
Wednesday starts frosty, then Portland sees sunny skies; high 50
Temperatures in parts of the metro area were in the mid-20s early Wednesday with frost likely in wind-sheltered areas through about sunrise. After a cold start to the day, Portland will get a sunny, clear day with lighter winds than earlier in the week. Gusts of up to 30 mph are possible through the afternoon. The high temperature will be about 50 degrees.
Portland warms under sunny and breezy skies Tuesday; high 51
Mild days and chilly nights continue Tuesday as Portland sees temperatures warm to about 51 degrees under sunny skies. Breezy easterly winds will continue with sustained winds of up to 14 mph and gusts as strong as 20 mph. The National Weather Service has been tracking stronger gusts and has logged winds of 45-60 mph in the Columbia River Gorge with one gust of 63 mph at Crown Point.
Monday brings strong east winds, gradual afternoon clearing to Portland; high 51
Strong high pressure sitting over the Pacific Northwest will bring Portland clearing skies by Monday afternoon, and some strong easterly winds overnight. The high will be near 51 degrees. The early morning hours are starting off chilly, with patchy frost likely in some areas. Winds will start out fairly calm...
kykn.com
PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages
Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
KATU.com
PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power
SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
Lincoln City Homepage
Alaskan storm prompts sneaker wave alert
National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Beach Hazards Statement for possible sneaker waves that may occur Sunday into Monday. An Alaskan storm with strong winds is pushing swells towards the Oregon Coast, causing NWS to issue the alert for Sunday morning through Monday morning. “Beachgoers should be aware of...
LIST: Top soup restaurants in the Portland area
Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
Vancouver commercial building fire draws 8 engines to suppress
Vancouver Fire Department reported that in the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 15 they responded to a fire which had broken out in a commercial structure.
WWEEK
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
alamedahistory.org
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
Fire torches partially constructed apartment in SE Portland
Flames engulfed a multi-story apartment complex that was under construction in Portland's Glenfair neighborhood shortly after midnight Tuesday, fire officials said.
Go The Distance helps people overcome addiction, one run at a time: Season of Sharing 2022
TJ Trudo chuckles at the memory of his first run this summer with Go The Distance, a Portland nonprofit that for three years has helped people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction build support networks founded on exercise. Days after moving into Southeast Portland treatment center Fora Health, Trudo squeezed...
Gunderson to stop making railcars in Portland; future of barge operation uncertain
Portland industrial stalwart Gunderson plans to end railcar manufacturing in the city next year, shifting production from the Willamette River waterfront to factories elsewhere in the country. The decision leaves the future of its barge building operation on an adjacent property uncertain as Gunderson sorts through whether it makes sense...
WWEEK
Gregory Gourdet’s Highly Anticipated Haitian Restaurant Has Started Off With More Misses Than Hits
If the tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” was about a restaurant, Kann would be the emperor. The new Haitian sensation from celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet is not a great restaurant; it is not even a good restaurant judging by the things that matter: the quality of food and experience diners can expect there. Beyond these fundamentals, Kann is important only in the sense that it is testing how far a credulous dining public can be swayed by the cudgel of celebrity and powerful, scrupulously managed marketing.
Man dies in fire at Rodeway Inn in NE Portland
One person is dead following an early Tuesday morning fire at the Rodeway Inn in Northeast Portland, according to fire officials.
Nike Community Store in Northeast Portland has been closed for weeks after rash of thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nike Community Store in Northeast Portland is filled with neatly folded shirts, racks of athletic apparel and rows of Nike shoes — but no customers. The store quietly closed weeks ago and the company won’t say when or if it will re-open. Nike corporate did not respond to three different emails.
Portland’s cat cafe closes again; 7 lives remain for Purrington’s
Purrington’s Cat Lounge is closing again. Portland’s only cat cafe opened in 2015 on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard but closed in 2018. It landed on its feet in 2019, reopening under new ownership. But now those owners are calling it quits, too, and Sunday is the...
