The Oregonian

Wednesday starts frosty, then Portland sees sunny skies; high 50

Temperatures in parts of the metro area were in the mid-20s early Wednesday with frost likely in wind-sheltered areas through about sunrise. After a cold start to the day, Portland will get a sunny, clear day with lighter winds than earlier in the week. Gusts of up to 30 mph are possible through the afternoon. The high temperature will be about 50 degrees.
The Oregonian

Portland warms under sunny and breezy skies Tuesday; high 51

Mild days and chilly nights continue Tuesday as Portland sees temperatures warm to about 51 degrees under sunny skies. Breezy easterly winds will continue with sustained winds of up to 14 mph and gusts as strong as 20 mph. The National Weather Service has been tracking stronger gusts and has logged winds of 45-60 mph in the Columbia River Gorge with one gust of 63 mph at Crown Point.
kykn.com

PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages

Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
KATU.com

PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power

SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
Lincoln City Homepage

Alaskan storm prompts sneaker wave alert

National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Beach Hazards Statement for possible sneaker waves that may occur Sunday into Monday. An Alaskan storm with strong winds is pushing swells towards the Oregon Coast, causing NWS to issue the alert for Sunday morning through Monday morning. “Beachgoers should be aware of...
107.3 KFFM

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
WWEEK

El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
WWEEK

Gregory Gourdet’s Highly Anticipated Haitian Restaurant Has Started Off With More Misses Than Hits

If the tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” was about a restaurant, Kann would be the emperor. The new Haitian sensation from celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet is not a great restaurant; it is not even a good restaurant judging by the things that matter: the quality of food and experience diners can expect there. Beyond these fundamentals, Kann is important only in the sense that it is testing how far a credulous dining public can be swayed by the cudgel of celebrity and powerful, scrupulously managed marketing.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

